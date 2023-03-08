Whether you believe the Dallas Stars can or can’t make a run to Stanley Cup glory in 2023...you’re probably right. Schrödinger’s Team has never really gone away, but the past week has brought it back into the limelight.

We’re at the point in the season when matchups matter – so it’s lucky we have Wes and Mark, along with Taylor 2.0, to turn the cards over and start reading. In this edition:

Did the Stars lean into their strengths rather than address their weaknesses with their NHL trade deadline activities?

Will it work? Or not?

At this point, are Stars fans more worried about the team’s issues than the team itself?

Or are stupid problems just easier to solve than others?

And what do we even mean by that?

Would you rather lose a game at the beginning of the third period or in the last few seconds? Stargazing asks the questions that matter. And it’s brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

What’s your stupid problem? Leave it here, or DM us on the bird app @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And please don’t forget to rate, review and share. Thanks for listening.