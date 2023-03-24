The NHL’s Central Division is crammed with elite goaltenders, and the Dallas Stars arguably have the elitest. Is there a problem?

It’s a complicated question with a few simple (and potentially wrong) answers. Wes and Mark took a good look at Jake Oettinger and the team surrounding him, and they found plenty to talk about. In this edition of Stargazing:

Otter’s workload, and what his #fancystats can tell us,

Scott Wedgewood’s injury, and why he needs to come back strong,

the Stars’ defense, and why it may be the biggest part of the problem,

the Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment injuries, and how they’ve affected the team,

and Wyatt Johnston, the monster no one hardly anyone saw coming.

So if the Western Conference is full of great teams who all have one fatal flaw...what are they, exactly? Let’s discuss it...with Stargazing. And it’s brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

