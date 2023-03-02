Dallas gets turnaround rematch against Blackhawks

For the second time in nine days, the Dallas Stars get a crack at the Rockford Icehogs Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane and Max Domi made sure that the Stars stayed humble in the first game, but to make matters easier, the Blackhawks shipped Kane off to the Big Apple to pursue the bright lights of something better than the second city.

To make things interesting, the NHL made this game the second of a back to back with travel for Dallas. Given the talent disparity, that shouldn’t make any difference - but as a point of reference, see February 22nd and the 4-3 Chicago victory.

Dallas Stars Lineup

Jason Robertson (21) – Roope Hintz (24) – Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) – Wyatt Johnston (53) – Evgeni Dadonov (63)

Mason Marchment (27) – Tyler Seguin (91) – Ty Dellandrea (10)

Fredrik Olofsson (42) - Radek Faksa (12) - Fredrik Karlstrom (51)

Miro Heiskanen (4) – Colin Miller (6)

Esa Lindell (23) – Jani Hakanpää (2)

Ryan Suter (20) – Nils Lundkvist (5)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Scott Wedgewood (41)

Matt Murray (32)

The big question is whether Dallas trusts the net during the push for playoff position to a rookie goaltender who wasn’t even on an NHL contract at the beginning of the season. A start would be Murray’s NHL debut.

Other than that, show up, show some interest, and by all means, if you get out to a early three goal lead, don’t decide that its time to hibernate in your turtle shell.

Chicago Blackhawks Lineup

Philipp Kurashev (23) - Max Domi (13) - Andreas Athanasiou (89)

Tyler Johnson (90) - Cole Guttman (70) - Taylor Raddysh (11)

Boris Katchouk (14) - Jason Dickinson (17) - David Gust (37)

Lukas Reichel (17) - Jujhar Khaira (16) - Joey Anderson (15)

Caleb Jones (82) - Seth Jones (4)

Jarred Tinordi (25) - Connor Murphy (5)

Andreas Englund (28) - Ian Mitchell (51)

Isaak Phillips (41)

Alex Stalock (32)

Petr Mrazek (34)

Fully one third of the Blackhawks lineup is changed from when Chicago played in Dallas a week ago. Over the last week, the Icehogs had to jump through hoops to ice a full complement of players, and the Blackhawks aren’t much better.

Khaira is projected to be in the lineup - and he usually pots half of his season goal total against the Stars. Domi is also still there, but without Kane to get him the puck, how’s he going to score?

Of major note is the vaunted Blackhawk defense, which gives up tons of goals to the rest of the league, but seems to keep the Stars under control. Looking at the Chicago blueline, opportunities should abound - but why hit the net when a ting of the pipe makes such a pretty sound.

Keys to the Game

Energy. The Blackhawks are young and several of their players are getting a look at the NHL a bit early. Dallas didn’t get to rest anyone against the Coyotes.

End of the Streak. Psychologically, the win against Arizona is big (although a loss would have been bigger). Put the past in the past, and play like there is a playoff race to win.

Other Streaks. Marchment, Pavelski, the Freddies. The chances have been there. How much more abuse can the pipes take?