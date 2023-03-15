Good news: The Dallas Stars can roll three lines now! Bad news: The injury bug is trying to ruin that, too.

As the Stars settle into their post-NHL trade deadline reality, change is in the air – for better and (occasionally) otherwise. Wes and Mark spent some time talking about it, and here’s what they’re asking:

Are Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi exactly what the team needed – or at least close enough to close the deal?

Will the Stars’ newfound offensive flexibility allow them to protect their divisional lead?

Has the return of high-event hockey made the team more fun again?

Or does the chaos make you nervous this late in the season?

Is Jake Oettinger OK?

And what does all this mean for Miro Heiskanen?

