What will the Dallas Stars do before the trade deadline? What should they do? Indeed, what can they do? It’s not exactly the Riddle of the Sphinx, but it does keep us up at night sometimes.

Wes and Mark welcome Taylor Newby (who is not, to be sure, a podcasting newbie) to take a long look at the situation. In this episode:

the skills they need,

the specter of the salary cap,

the ghost of the Stars’ puck control,

the Chaos Line, and how to fix it,

the save percentage in overtime,

and whether the TDL is overblown.

Ready for a trip to the dark side? Welcome to Stargazing, the hot-takery bakery of hockey. Brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

Comments? Questions? Leave them in the comments, or DM us on Birdy Song @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be featured in our next episode.

And we love it when you rate, review and share. Please remember to give us a nod wherever you social.