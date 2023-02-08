 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson’s All-Star Weekend

Take a peek at what All-Star weekend was like for Stars’ forward Jason Robertson. Plus, trade deadline discussions, the NHLPA has a new boss, and more.

By Tyler Mair
2023 NHL All-Star

This past weekend, Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson got to participate in his first NHL All-Star game. While many fans roll their eyes at the event, the young forward couldn’t have been more excited:

The California native was giddy over the “awesome” All-Star apparel he received, other cool swag and getting to meet players he competes against on a regular basis.

“Like I never thought I’d be hanging with the Winnipeg guys, although I skate with (Connor Hellebuyck) in the summer, and guys like (Arizona’s Clayton) Keller and chatting and getting to know (Minnesota’s Kirill) Kaprizov,” Robertson said. “These are usually rivals.”

It wasn’t just his own experience either — Robertson’s parents flew in to watch the event, and had just as much fun:

“Honestly, as fun as this was for me, I think it’s something unique for my parents,” Robertson said. “I know they’re proud. For them coming here and seeing all the talent and seeing what’s out here, it’s something they have been looking forward to since I told them I was coming. They’re really happy.”

You can read about Robertson’s entire All-Star weekend, from start to finish, from Michael Russo here.

Stars Stories

Speaking of “behind the scenes,” Mike Heika spoke with Jamie Benn’s teammates about his 1000th game celebrations:

Who doesn’t love gameday roster moves?

ICYMI (cause I sure did), Pierre LeBrun spoke with Jim Nill about the Stars’ strategy for the upcoming trade deadline:

Around the League

Speaking of which, there’s three things certain in life: death, taxes, and NHL GMs fighting over and trading big for some milquetoast player at the deadline.

Dylan Cozens has had a breakout season, and the Buffalo Sabres are rewarding him with a 7x$7.1M contract extension:

Here’s some more All-Star discussion, courtesy of Elliotte Friedman:

Finally, the NHLPA has a new executive director, coming straight in from Washington D.C.

