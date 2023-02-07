At this very moment, every team in the Dallas Stars organization is at the top of its division. Think about that over dinner. It’s fun.

100 Degree Hockey founder and AHL color commentator Stephen Meserve joins Mark for a spring update on how the Stars have aligned to give us world peace – or at least the prospect of three deep playoffs runs. In this edition, we explore:

the role that roster depth has played in the season so far,

the pros and cons of a stable lineup,

the players earning T-Stars head coach Neil Graham’s trust,

the hottest prospects to watch,

who’s challenging for organizational supremacy,

and who looks to have figured out how to make the big jump to Big D.

What kind of organization has to healthy-scratch Mavrik Bourque? This question and more like them are waiting for you in this special edition of Stargazing. Plus, you can find out what Stephen has in common with Jerad Rosburg, and who doesn’t want to know that? Brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

Which prospects are you watching? Let us know in the comments, or DM us on the bird app @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be featured in our next episode.

And please don’t forget to rate, review and share. We live for it. (Pretty pathetic, we know.)