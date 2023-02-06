 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jamie Benn to Play 1,000th NHL Game

The Stars’ captain will be only the 76th player in NHL history to do so with one team. Plus, All-Star Game notes, it’s trade season, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres
How time flies~
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Not many players reach the 1,000 NHL games milestone — only 378 players in the history of the NHL have ever done it. It’s even rarer to do so all with the same team, a milestone only 75 of those reached.

Tonight, Jamie Benn will become No. 379 and No. 76 respectively as he plays his 1000th game for the Dallas Stars, only the second in franchise history to do so after Mike Modano:

“I think the best part about it all is that I’ve done it with one organization. I take a lot of pride in putting that jersey on every night, and I think that’s probably what’s most special to me,” said Benn.

Of course, Benn has done more for the team than simply play games — he’s also served as the team’s captain since the 2013-14 NHL season. Over that time, he’s faced much criticism from fans, but teammates have always praised the power forward’s leadership skills:

“He likes to lead with action, but you can’t put down the fact of how much more vocal he’s gotten,” forward Tyler Seguin said. “...he talks before every game, sending messages about what he thinks we need to do. He sets the standard and the bar of what he expects of the group and himself. By that, he leads by example.”

You can read more about what Benn’s current (and former) teammates and coaches have to say about his career from Tracey Myers here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf has even more quotes in his own tribute to Benn’s 1,000th game:

Of course, the game itself is important too — it’s the Stars’ first after their bye week, and is a chance to snap their losing streak:

Around the League

For those that care about that sort of thing, Jason Robertson and the Central Division ultimately lost the NHL All-Star Game to the Atlantic:

Now on to more important stuff, like the upcoming NHL trade deadline:

We’re already starting to see the trickle of smaller deals:

And as for the most recent “major” trade, Bo Horvat has a new contract with his new team: 8 years x 8.5M AAV

Wyatt Johnston hasn’t been getting a lot of Calder Trophy attention, but maybe that’s starting to turn around:

