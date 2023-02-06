Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jamie Benn to Play 1,000th NHL Game

Not many players reach the 1,000 NHL games milestone — only 378 players in the history of the NHL have ever done it. It’s even rarer to do so all with the same team, a milestone only 75 of those reached.

Tonight, Jamie Benn will become No. 379 and No. 76 respectively as he plays his 1000th game for the Dallas Stars, only the second in franchise history to do so after Mike Modano:

“I think the best part about it all is that I’ve done it with one organization. I take a lot of pride in putting that jersey on every night, and I think that’s probably what’s most special to me,” said Benn.

Of course, Benn has done more for the team than simply play games — he’s also served as the team’s captain since the 2013-14 NHL season. Over that time, he’s faced much criticism from fans, but teammates have always praised the power forward’s leadership skills:

“He likes to lead with action, but you can’t put down the fact of how much more vocal he’s gotten,” forward Tyler Seguin said. “...he talks before every game, sending messages about what he thinks we need to do. He sets the standard and the bar of what he expects of the group and himself. By that, he leads by example.”

You can read more about what Benn’s current (and former) teammates and coaches have to say about his career from Tracey Myers here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf has even more quotes in his own tribute to Benn’s 1,000th game:

“I feel like he’s a chameleon out there.”



Jamie Benn’s career is built on adaptation — from style of play to situations to his style of leadership.



Tonight, the guy who rescued the Stars’ franchise plays his 1,000th game



(Discounted subscription rate⤵️)https://t.co/z4tvLFyXCf — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 6, 2023

Of course, the game itself is important too — it’s the Stars’ first after their bye week, and is a chance to snap their losing streak:

Stars look to end three-game losing skid against Ducks https://t.co/ecrtiLsX29 via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) February 6, 2023

Around the League

For those that care about that sort of thing, Jason Robertson and the Central Division ultimately lost the NHL All-Star Game to the Atlantic:

Team Atlantic defeated Team Central 7-5 to win the 2023 NHL All-Star Game behind Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin three goals.



More from FLA Live Arena:https://t.co/kAVgP9GkgF — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 4, 2023

Now on to more important stuff, like the upcoming NHL trade deadline:

With the NHL All-Star Game in the books, the trade deadline will begin to come into focus as the rumour mill kicks into high gear. Here are some players to watch.(@RoryBoylen) https://t.co/TVmgRAnzdE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 6, 2023

We’re already starting to see the trickle of smaller deals:

️ THIS JUST IN!



We have acquired defenseman @JaycobMegna from the Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/W9GEZ15cX6 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 6, 2023

And as for the most recent “major” trade, Bo Horvat has a new contract with his new team: 8 years x 8.5M AAV

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2023

Wyatt Johnston hasn’t been getting a lot of Calder Trophy attention, but maybe that’s starting to turn around: