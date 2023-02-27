 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Trade Denis Gurianov for Evgenii Dadonov

The Stars move on from their 2015 first rounder after a decline in production in recent seasons. Plus, analyzing the trade, a flurry of other moves made yesterday, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Columbus Blue Jackets v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday, the Stars made their first move in advance of the NHL Trade Deadline, sending former 2015 first round pick Denis Gurianov to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Evgenii Dadonov.

Gurianov was the team’s 2015 first round draft pick, and led the team in goals scored (20) his rookie season in 2019-20. That postseason, he was sixth on the team in points (17) during the Stars’ run to the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, production from Gurianov has declined in recent seasons, and he’s had minimal impact under head coach Pete DeBoer.

The Canadiens will be retaining 50% of Dadonov’s 5M cap hit, which will come off the books this offseason. From the press release:

“Evgenii is a skilled forward that can play anywhere in our lineup,” said Nill. “Recording 20 or more goals in four of his previous five seasons, he is a proven goal-scorer at the NHL level and will bolster our offensive attack.”

Stars Stories

Mike Heika talks about the Stars’ newest addition and if he could provide the team with a scoring spark:

On the other side, Arpon Basu writes about why Canadiens fans should be excited about Gurianov:

Around the League

Yesterday saw a flurry of moves across the NHL, with Timo Meier’s deal being the biggest. Literally.

The most shocking trade of the day, however, was the Tanner Jeannot trade, which still boggles the mind:

Pierre LeBrun polled some executives on the the move, who seemed to go with the “appealing to authority” fallacy:

Funny enough, that wasn’t even the biggest Nashville Predators news of the day — David Polie will retire as General Manager at the end of the year, and be replaced by Barry Trotz:

The deadline is still not here, though. Greg Wyshynski offers GMs some advice as what not to do in the coming days:

Finally, in case you missed it, Linus Ullmark locked up the Vezina Trophy after becoming the first goalie in Boston Bruins history to score a goal:

