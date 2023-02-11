The Dallas Stars have come back from the All-Star break in pretty, pretty, pretty good fashion. With a crucial overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks and a feel-good beatdown of the Minnesota Wild, they’re cruising into a home matinee against the Tampa Bay Lightning with something like momentum.

Wes and Mark would love to get in line for their postseason tickets right now, but they’re Stars fans, and Stars fans are conditioned to brace for the collapse. What has the team done, and what should it do, to shore up its weaknesses and prepare for the playoffs? In this edition, they discuss:

the long, wild ride that has been Jamie Benn’s career to date,

the value and volatility of Good Denis Gurianov,

which Texas Star should get the next big opportunity,

at least one way the team can do better in overtime,

how to grow a third line,

those Patrick Kane rumors,

Thomas Harley, yet again,

Radek Faksa, Goal Scorer,

and where to get one of those Otter plushies.

All this, plus a John Klingberg cameo you won’t expect...that’s it. That’s Stargazing. And it’s brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

