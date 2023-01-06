As the first of three January road stretches concludes, we can see that the Dallas Stars are no longer the back-up goalie team. Fortunately, they’ve built a crash mat full of winners’ points to cushion the inevitable bumps and falls.

The question now is how long it can (or will need to) last. Wes and Mark took a look at the California blitz that began on New Year’s Eve, and here’s what they brought for this week’s podcast:

How did the Victory Green Gang lose to the Anaheim Ducks?

No, really, it wasn’t all John Gibson’s Veteran Moves™ (although it might as well have been)?

Should we expect more from Joel Kiviranta at this point?

Can we expect more if Fredrik Olofsson gets a good look on the second line?

What could a conditioning stint in Cedar Park do for Denis Gurianov?

What about that new Joe Pavelski contract?

Who has to step up on the defense?

And what does the team still have to do to access Super Saiyan mode?

Everybody looks good with Miro Heiskanen. It is known. This is Stargazing.

