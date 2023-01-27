The Dallas Stars may be having trouble with those three-player assignments, but Defending Big D has it covered.

Taylor joins Wes and Mark for a wide-ranging discussion of the baggage the Victory Green Gang is carrying into the 2023 All-Star Weekend. In this episode, these burning questions:

Will the Stars ever win in 3-on-3 overtime again?

Should they even bother when there’s no 3x3 OT in the (*ahem*) Stanley Cup playoffs?

Is Mason Marchment in a lull, or just finding his way via the Joe Pavelski path?

Why does Pete DeBoer hate the plus-minus stat, and why do you hate it, too?

Where can they find some secondary and tertiary scoring, and will they have to pay for it?

What are the upsides (and downsides) of having every team in the Stars organization leading their respective divisions right now?

And what are the actual chances that Jim Nill is in on the Bo Horvat derby?

The world is just full of niche problems that may not be worth the time to solve. Bring them to Stargazing. We'll at least try to talk them to death.

