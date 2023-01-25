In the Eye of the Hurricanes, Stars Lose In Overtime

With a loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, the Dallas Stars are limping toward the All Star Break after tonight’s at-home overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, played the New York Islanders on Saturday in a 5-2 win before a three day break.

The Hurricanes are also having a great season and currently lead the Metropolitan Division with 68 points, but they’ve been missing Max Pacioretty after losing him to a lower body injury.

First Period

The Stars spent most of the first half of the first period camping out in their own zone. The Hurricanes broke up any exit attempt and the Stars seemed completely unable to connect on passes.

The line of Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea, and Wyatt Johnston had the first actual scoring chance for the Stars more than 8 minutes into the game. They didn’t score, but Johnston did draw a tripping penalty against Seth Jarvis. Unfortunately, the Stars didn’t manage to get a shot away on with the man-advantage.

Instead Sebastian Aho, fresh off his hat trick last game, scored a shorthanded goal after picking off a turnover by Miro Heiskanen.

A sillllllky shorthanded finish gives Sebastian Aho his 200th NHL goal!

Thankfully, while it took most of the Stars some time to show up for the game, Jake Oettinger made some great saves in the first period to keep the score down.

A little over halfway through the period, the Hurricanes won a faceoff in their own zone, but Dylan Coghlan lost the puck right in front of the net and Johnston was there to pick off the puck. Frederik Anderson never saw it coming.

It was the Stars second shot on goal.

It is a mathematical truth that all reffing regresses to a mean, but that’s sometimes hard to hear, especially when Dellandrea got upended on the way to the net and there was a vehement no call from the referee.

But then Jason Robertson scored from a hilariously impossible angle, and the no call felt a little better.

Shots: Stars 7, Hurricanes 6

Goals: Stars 2, Hurricanes 1

Second Period

Anderson did not come back to the ice for the second period and the Hurricanes public relations later announced he was pulled for an upper body injury. Antti Raanta took over in net and the AAC’s emergency back up goalie came on deck.

Ty Dellandrea continued to take the puck straight up to the doorstep and whiff the landing.

The goal would have been nice padding as Brent Burns then scored his 8th of the season off a face off win.

Just Brent Burns out there picking corners. What a laser.

Mason Marchment followed this up with a high sticking penalty. The Hurricanes didn’t make much of the Stars more-than-serviceable penalty kill, and Marchment had a breakaway attempt right out of the box after. He couldn’t quite catch the puck but the attempt was appreciated.

Joel Kiviranta went into the boards after a trip from Paul Stastny. Luke Glendening rushed in to defend his honor and ended up dropping the gloves with Brett Pesce. Stastny’s one fight on his card is from 2003, Pesce’s last fight was last spring.

What led Kiviranta to crash into the wall and Glendening wasting no time to drop the gloves

The Hurricanes went back on the power play after Radek Faksa took a penalty, and then Burns high sticked former teammate Joe Pavelski.

Again, the Stars had no shots on the power play.

Shots: Stars 12, Hurricanes 17

Goals: Stars 2, Hurricanes 2

Third Period

The Stars lines were blendered to start the third and Robertson and Pavelski were joined again with Roope Hintz and had a decent scoring chance their first shift together.

Raanta took a flying stick to the next from Marchment, clearly an accident but players need to have more control over their sticks.

First third period shot on goal for the Hurricanes came almost 11 minutes into the third period. All early pressure was for the Stars.

Johnston almost had the go ahead goal but hit the post and then on the other end Andrei Svechnikov was robbed by Oettinger’s glove save.

Kiviranta may have to actually be killed on the ice for the refs to call a penalty, but tripping sure didn’t do the trick.

Marchment missed again from right in front of the net.

Speaking of missed penalties, Heiskanen was high sticked right in front of the referee.

And as the third period was scoreless, to overtime they go.

Shots: Stars 21, Hurricanes 23

Goals: Stars 2, Hurricanes 2

Overtime

The extra period has not been kind to the Stars this season. They’re 3 for 8 while the Hurricanes are 7 for 8 if you count a shootout.

And this game did not prove to be an exception; Martin Necas got his second overtime winner of the season.

Shots: Stars 21, Hurricanes 24

Goals: Stars 2, Hurricanes 3

The Stars will be back home on Friday against the New Jersey Devils, last game before the All Star break. Puck drop will be a 7:30 pm CST.