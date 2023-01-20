Shut out two good teams and lose to a mediocre one – now those are the Dallas Stars we’ve come to know. And this month’s two West Coast road trips have brought them out in force.

But are these the Stars who can turn a Stanley Cup playoffs series on a dime? Wes and Mark have been thinking about this. A lot. And they examine the subject, and more, in this week’s Stargazing. In this edition:

When was the last time Mason Marchment had a good game?

When will Wyatt Johnston hit the rookie wall?

What makes a good line combo work, and how can a little more mixing and matching help the Stars?

Will Roope Hintz be back during the coming home stand – and if so, is it time for a reunion with Denis Gurianov?

Can we expect more vintage Tyler Seguin, even if he isn’t on the top line?

Is Scott Wedgewood the Anton Khudobin of Mike Smiths?

And is it possible to overappreciate Joel Hanley? Asking for a friend.

Will Stars fans ever get sick of going after Ryan Suter? Let’s talk about it...on Stargazing, where we always mean “human wet blanket” as a compliment. Brought to you by our sponsor, Greening Law, P.C.

