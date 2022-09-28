Dallas Stars Daily Links: Forwards Steal The Show In Preseason Win Over Coyotes

The Dallas Stars took their first preseason victory on the road last night, and fans just might be encouraged about how Pete DeBoer’s system will look in action.

The 4-3 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes featured two goals from new guy Mason Marchment – but the real news may be the return of Radek Faksa’s game. Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika brought back notes from Tulsa:

“I’ve always admired the honesty of his game,” coach Pete DeBoer said of Faksa. “He’s a good pro. He’s a big, heavy, hard, physical guy who does a lot of little things well, and you need those guys, especially during the stretch and come playoff time. For me, it’s just getting his mindset around, `Your job isn’t just to get off the ice even tonight against the best players.’ We’re going to put you in situations where we need you to tilt the ice and provide some offense for us.”... “We’re all going to try to set the table for him, but he’s got to get himself back there,” DeBoer said. “The way he’s used is going to take that pressure off of him, and hopefully he’ll come back to that (level of scoring) because [we] need double digit goals from a guy like that.”

Is this a sign of things to come?

Dallas outshot the Coyotes on Tuesday, 35-22, with Marchment getting seven shots on goal, and Faksa and [Joel] Kiviranta three apiece. That’s a good sign for a group of players who will be battling for ice time and every opportunity once they get on the ice. In addition to all of the other names, Dallas has two 19-year-olds who would like to stick around in Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven, as well as a group of forwards who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL. And that competition could help make everyone a little bit better. “We want to be a four-line team that has the ability to get over the boards with any of those lines, not worry about matchups, tilt the ice and play in the other team’s end and chip in some goals,” DeBoer said. “Some of those lines are obviously going to chip in more than others.”

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Well well well, look who made the top page (above the scroll) at NHL.com.

Jake Oettinger is set for the responsibility of starting the season as the Stars' No. 1 goalie. @Tramyers_NHL has the story:https://t.co/kYrbJ1kyio — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) September 28, 2022

The Stars have announced their first round of post-training camp cuts.

Dallas Stars first round of cuts.



Back to OHL:

Francesco Arcuri

Justin Ertel

Jacob Holmes

Christian Kyrou



Back to WHL:

Conner Roulette

Matthew Seminoff



Released from ATO:

Logan Morrison

Jacob Murray — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) September 27, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case (Preseason Remix)

DoPS back on the job, already....

Pittsburgh’s Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Detroit’s Jonatan Berggren. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 28, 2022

The CBC’s Ian Hanomansing had a long talk with the legendary Ken Dryden about the USSR vs. Canada series that changed the hockey world.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Game 8 of the Summit Series, NHL legend Ken Dryden shares his memories of playing in one of the biggest games in hockey history, and reflects on how it transformed the game https://t.co/BpggRrz8I1 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) September 27, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars now have an old friend in the front office at their home arena.

Michael Delay has been named Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park



“Michael has been an integral part of our organization down in Cedar Park for over a decade,” - Dallas Stars President and CEO, Brad Alberts.



Congrats, Michael! — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) September 26, 2022

Finally

For your viewing pleasure: Mason Marchment’s GWG from last night. Enjoy.