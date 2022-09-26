Dallas Stars Daily Links: Break Up To Make Up?

Say it with me: Jason Robertson is rejoining the Dallas Stars’ starting lineup sooner rather than later. But as it turns out, his scheduled absence from training camp is having knock-on effects that – wait for it – just might end up helping the team.

So says Saad Yousuf, who’s been covering Stars training camp for The Athletic. He does have receipts, and Roope Hintz’s reunion with Denis Gurianov is one of them. Remember when those two were the hammer and tongs of the Texas Stars forward corps? That chemistry appears to have survived intact, and is now being helped along by new teammate and (at least temporary) linemate Mason Marchment:

The Hintz line looked great the first two days of camp as the team focused on specific concepts Pete DeBoer looked to instill in his early days as head coach. It worked on breakouts, puck battles and more. At the end of the first practice, DeBoer, who is trying to avoid singling out players or combinations, couldn’t help but marvel at Hintz and compliment his line.... Most just assumed the top line, given how effective it was last season, would remain together and the second line would feature Marchment, [Tyler] Seguin and Gurianov. That might still happen once Robertson is back in camp, but there is a legitimate question as to whether the Stars would be a better team if last year’s top line were broken up.

Strong words, but Saad points out that the big Finn is the potential keystone for the Stars’ offense writ large:

Not to make training camp a complete Hintz lovefest, but the Finnish centerman really is at the heart of the team’s flexibility. He was good two years ago before Robertson and Pavelski were his linemates; he was good with them, and he’s good now. Not only is he good, but he also makes everybody around him better. If you’re the Stars, the question must be asked: How can you best utilize this asset? Marchment has one good NHL season under his belt, albeit a very good one last year in Florida. The Panthers, though, were a high-flying offense no matter who the player was or what line he was on. Even with DeBoer and a new staff, the offensive riches won’t be so abundant in Dallas. Then there’s Gurianov. For whatever difficulties he might have had with the previous coaching staff, Gurianov is still a player who needs help. That’s not a bad thing — most players do — but who better to help him than Hintz, who has been on a line with him before, has defensive abilities that can help cover for Gurianov’s blind spots and can create offense on his own?

Game rosters for tonight's Stars-Blues preseason game.

Watch the Stars take on the St. Louis Blues

And the Kazakh Scorpion watch begins with tonight’s preseason tussle.

Pete DeBoer said Anton Khudobin will start and play one period. Jake Oettinger will play the final two periods. With Khudobin's recovery, it's easier to have him start versus come in for the second period, DeBoer said.

But where do the Stars' hottest prospects stand after training camp? David Castillo explores the topic in his latest D Magazine piece.

Let's go Stars fans: let's dig deep into why no preseason story is bigger than whether one of Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, and/or Mavrik Bourque can help fix Dallas' offensive problems. Via @DMagazine https://t.co/bO9HyA1nvP — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) September 26, 2022

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Hockey is back all over! And the Murder Death Kill Division will see three games tonight, two of them played by the Nashville Predators.

Both of today’s games will be streamed on our website ⤵️https://t.co/uqfSMCPlOg — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 26, 2022

And speaking of the #MDK, the Winnipeg Jets have unveiled a new sweater design that celebrates Canada's Indigenous community.

The @NHLJets released their new WASAC Breakaway Fashion Jersey, supporting Indigenous culture and @wasacnews.https://t.co/nXQjv0sylh — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) September 26, 2022

You can never have too much skill, right? Jake Oettinger and Ben Bishop both figure into Ryan Kennedy's informal survey.

.@THNRyanKennedy asked @NHL stars which skill they'd love to borrow from another star: https://t.co/7pjFs763dJ — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 26, 2022

And another island is going for winter glory.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The T-Stars seem to have had a blast hosting training camp, but never forget that they have their own big plans. Learn more about the man charged with making them happen.

It has been a big weekend at the @HEBCenter with the Dallas Stars in town



With hockey season around the corner, we take a look at the long and rewarding journey of the @TexasStars Head Coach Neil Graham ✈️⤵️@KXAN_News | @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/o02K1iDiqq — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) September 25, 2022

Opening night in Austin Metro will be here before you know it....

Freddy wants to remind y'all that we are 1️⃣8️⃣ days from Opening Night!



Get your Opening Night tickets NOW! ➡ https://t.co/wmzOYZ7mej pic.twitter.com/z6LRfuSB0L — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) September 26, 2022

