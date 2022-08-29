 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Robertson, Oettinger, And Those Pending Contracts

All this, plus Anton Khudobin and a Patrick Kane cameo: Yep, it’s still August. Plus, another hot prospect signed, the latest from the #WomensWorlds, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
We’re so near the end of the slowest Dallas Stars month of the year! And that means the hockey content is slowly but surely beginning to refill the reservoirs.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks is doing his part with his latest mailbag. And his first move is to put the Jake Oettinger - Jason Robertson issues in context:

It’s been eight years since a Stars restricted free agent entered September without a contract (not counting the funky 2020 offseason). During the 2014 offseason, both Cody Eakin and Brenden Dillon were late signings as the regular season approached. But since then, the Stars have done a great job of getting their business done early, as Jamie Oleksiak (2017) and Gemel Smith (a questionable choice to go to arbitration in 2018) have been the only RFAs to even enter August without a contract done.

So that makes the wait on Robertson and Oettinger a bit concerning, right? Well, not exactly.

This is just how the game is played. Agents and teams do a little dance, tight roping their way toward the start of the regular season. The agents want to use training camp and Opening Night as leverage. The teams bank on the players not wanting to miss that time on the ice, and later money.

Something about deadlines making deals.

Matt has more, including prospect talk, an Anton Khudobin report, the post-John Klingberg defense, and why you shouldn’t even think about Patrick Kane right now. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf is hitting the mailbag, too. He answers your questions in his latest article.

Another day, another hot prospect, another ELC.

Around The Leagues

“Heiskanen doesn’t get as much national attention as other up-and-coming NHL players,” and only gets one paragraph here. Seems OK.

Also from NHL.com: Whether you love to hate him or hate to love him, there’s no one quite like John Tortorella.

The WomensWorlds continue with the two best teams being the two best teams, pretty much.

Nazem Kadri celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup in the place where he was born and raised, and it was a pretty big deal.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars keep getting work done, signing Syracuse Crunch blueliner Owen Headrick.

Finally

Yep.

