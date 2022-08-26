Are the Dallas Stars poised for greatness or on the precipice of disaster? Because the Victory Green Gang is Schrödinger’s Team, the correct answer is always “Both, and at the same time.”

But this week, Wes, Mark and Tyler are focusing on happy thoughts and good things. Mostly. In this episode:

On a scale of Shea Weber to Dustin Penner, how likely is it that the still-unsigned Jake Oettinger gets an offer sheet?

On a scale of Andrei Vasilevskiy to Jordan Binnington, where does our potential cornerstone (and current adorable sea creature) really tip the scale?

What would it take for the Stars to even contemplate allowing Jason Robertson to leave the fold?

What would it take for Robertson to even consider signing an offer sheet?

Does a team even exist who can offer it?

To expand on that thought, has the NHL’s flat cap destroyed the offseason?

And will schadenfreude help?

We wouldn’t be surprised if this continues all the way into training camp. Welcome to Stargazing.

