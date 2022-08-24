Dallas Stars Daily Links: Logan Stankoven May Be Your Next Favorite Player

Helping Team Canada win World Juniors gold, making a splash at his second Dallas Stars development camp...Logan Stankoven has had a pretty good summer so far. But is there a roster spot waiting for him at the end of the ride?

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika takes a look at one of of the team’s hottest prospects, and how he got that way. Let’s just say there’s a whole lot of grit to go with all that talent, as his World Juniors performance demonstrated:

“He played outstanding,” said Stars director of player personnel Rich Peverley. “I think you look at his career, and he always seems to fight through adversity and get better. He started a little slow in this tournament, but he really stepped it up as the games got bigger.” Defying expectation has been a part of Stankoven’s DNA. Listed at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, there were many who believed he might be too small for the NHL. That’s one of the reasons he slid to Dallas at pick No. 47. However, he is showing that his strength, his smarts and his heart make him a force to deal with.... “Last year as an 18-year-old, I don’t think it was a realistic goal to make the NHL, but this time around, a full season in junior hockey, and I thought I progressed pretty well and learned a lot, and that helped me a lot,” Stankoven said at development camp this summer. “I want to be playing with Dallas next season and put my best foot forward. If not, I’ll go back to Kamloops and we get to host the Memorial Cup, so either way will be great.”

But before he makes his case at Stars training camp, Stankoven will join other top prospects at the Traverse City NHL Prospect Tournament:

“It’s a great opportunity,” Nill said. “You look at the history of that tournament and it’s been a great stepping stone for a lot of players. Jacob Peterson, Thomas Harley, (Mattias) Janmark before that, a lot of players have really played well and gained confidence in Traverse City. You’re playing against everybody’s best prospects, so it’s great competition.”

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

O HAI TAYLOR BAIRD. DBD’s managing editor posted her own Stankoven prospectus at NHL.com.

Stars prospect Logan Stankoven continued his roll this past year with a standout performance for Canada at the #WorldJuniors https://t.co/PpKpZYnjFx — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) August 23, 2022

Heika has done a whole series of preseason profiles during the many long months of August. Here, he predicts that new coaching could mean new life for Joel Kiviranta’s game.

Training camp and preseason will be big for Kiviranta and could go a long way in determining where he fits in on the depth chart. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 22, 2022

And David Castillo is at it again, with another great Stars piece for D Magazine’s StrongSide.

Should you be worried, Stars fans, about Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger's contracts? Yes and no. So let's talk about worst case scenarios (cough, William Nylander), best case scenarios, a little bit of math, and a lot of anxiety. https://t.co/Eeb0oAlLZa — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) August 22, 2022

Around The Leagues

If you’re on the MORE. HOCKEY. NOW. bus, you probably already know that the #WomensWorlds begin tomorrow.

✅ 1st time the Olympics and Women's Worlds were held in the same year



✅ 1st time Denmark has hosted Women's Worlds



This tournament will be one to remember!



Read more: https://t.co/Shpm17IC2h#womensworlds pic.twitter.com/bb1DazuoGi — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 24, 2022

In case you need catching up, the IIHF’s power rankings kind of say it all.

“[We] have the resource, but no one is willing to use it out of fear.” A study led by Katie Crawford (Marc’s daughter) shows that mental health supports for players lose their impact if their confidentiality is in question.

In-depth interviews found job security, judgement from those around them fuels professional players' silencehttps://t.co/NLKXmfWPGu — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) August 19, 2022

Seven Stars made @NHLFantasy’s list of the best players for your 2022-23 dream team.

#FantasyHockey rankings with the impact of Nazem Kadri joining the #Flames & teammates affected



Top 250 list & season preview podcasts: https://t.co/dKpTbxOiw9 — NHL Fantasy on Ice (@NHLFantasy) August 23, 2022

Sometimes the memes make themselves.

The Arizona Coyotes will play at the newly named Mullet Arena, named after a pair of Arizona State University donors. https://t.co/iqzcVkDbz6 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 24, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars have some of the best promo nights in the AHL (I don’t make the news, OK?), so treat this like the big deal it is.

It's here!!! The 2022-23 Promotional Schedule is OUT! Let Ringo guide you through all the theme nights, giveaways and specialty weekends coming up this season



Release: https://t.co/arU9AYeiC9

Full Promo Schedule: https://t.co/KQ9D8Sxucy

Ticket Info: https://t.co/VerBzPqVlg pic.twitter.com/HyndoGj6EQ — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) August 15, 2022

And if you love Max Fortunus as much as we do, you’ll love this long-form video interview from Story 512.

#18 holds a special place in our hearts here at the Stars. Thank you to Story 512 for shining the spotlight on our former defenseman and current assistant coach, Max Fortunus.



Check out the full interview on YouTube!



WATCH: https://t.co/4c5IA743Mq

WEB: https://t.co/8MK8TWloQr pic.twitter.com/1ZuNZgKwol — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) August 17, 2022

Finally

Yep, just like that, pretty much. Enjoy.