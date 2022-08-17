Dallas Stars Daily Links: Is Roope Hintz the Perfect Player?

Between Joe Pavelski defying Father Time and Jason Robertson scoring 41 goals, it’s easy to overlook the impact of the third member of the Dallas Stars’ top trio, Roope Hintz. The center was a nearly point-per-game player last season, and when you look at the skillset he brings to the table, he might very well be “perfect:”

If you were to draw up a perfect player on paper, it might be Hintz. He’s big (6-3, 210), strong and incredibly fast. Furthermore, he’s smart, anticipates plays well and can be very good defensively when the challenge is presented. ...He can get banged up, and while he often plays through his injuries, they definitely affect his play... But those are small issues when you consider what Hintz does for this team.

Thanks to the bridge contract he signed before “breaking out” in 2020, Hintz has also been rather cheap for the Stars given his contributions. Of course, that’s all set to change next summer, making this season a big one:

Hintz is in the final year of his contract and should be due a big raise. While that’s not the motivating factor, we’ve seen in the past that many players put up huge numbers in a contract year.

