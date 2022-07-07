NHL Draft First Round Open Thread

The first round of the NHL draft is ready to kick off on ESPN here at 6 PM CDT. Make sure to tune in!

Dallas fans overwhelmingly prefer the Stars to use their first round pick on the best player available when they pick at 18 tonight.

It’s been reported that defenseman John Klingberg will be hitting the open market, something that Stars fans have been preparing for since the season ended. Though it is possible that he comes back to Dallas after seeing what offers are out on the market and comparing to what the Stars have offered, most don’t expect him to be in Victory Green this next season.

Yet, 48 percent of Stars fans have a positive opinion of the Stars under new head coach Pete DeBoer. A good portion - 38 percent - are taking more of a wait-and-see approach.

The Central Division is already getting reshaped in advance of free agency next week.

Alexander Georgiev was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche from the New York Rangers in return for their 2022 third and fifth round picks and a 2023 third round pick. That means Darcy Kuemper, 32 years old and a fresh Stanley Cup winner, will be hitting the open market. The goalie carousel is almost as active this season as the coaching one.

The Chicago Blackhawks made a headscratching trade in which they sent Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for tonight’s 7th overall pick, as well as a 2022 second round and 2024 third round pick.

More trades could be made tonight, so tune in!

