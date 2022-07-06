Dallas Stars Daily Links: Revisiting the 2017 Draft

With the 2022 NHL Draft tomorrow, let’s take a moment to look back at the 2017 Draft from five years ago, when the Dallas Stars selected what might be the greatest draft class in franchise history.

The Stars’ haul was headlined, obviously, by Miro Heiskanen with the 3rd overall pick. Heiskanen has already emerged as a number one defensemen, but the Stars were almost scared off from him due to back concerns:

“It was about a week before the draft. I spoke to some people around (Heiskanen) in his Finnish league. They were starting to say that he has some back problems... It puts a big question mark on the player so high up. It turned out to be, when our doctors in Dallas got the X-rays and everything, it’s nothing to worry about. It’s going to be something you have to take care of but it’s not going to destroy your playing or your career or anything. That was a big relief...”

The Stars’ also had a second first round pick thanks to the trade deadline deal that sent Patrick Eaves to the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars ultimately used that pick to trade up to select Jake Oettinger, which was another slam dunk:

“Any time you’re moving up, you’re giving up assets to move up,” [General Manager Jim] Nill said. “Our staff had a good feel for him. … He had lots of exposure. He was known as a top prospect. We felt we had a void and then you get to that part of the daft. We needed a goalie in the system and, as a group, we worried that if we didn’t get him there, he might slip. It was time to step up and grab him.”

And, of course, there was also Jason Robertson in the second, as well as Jacob Peterson in the fifth. You can read about them, and more on Heiskanen and Oettinger, in Saad Yousuf’s piece here.

Stars Stories

Okay, back to the present: what can we expect from this year’s draft? The Stars staff discusses:

The NHL Draft is just two days away.

Check out a preview of what the @DallasStars might do, from the great @MikeHeika and me.https://t.co/c0XduKTpQq — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) July 5, 2022

The Stars may not be picking until 18th, but that doesn’t mean they can’t draft a great player:

Can Stars add to trend of draft success in back half of first round? https://t.co/LRZs3ZUzhZ via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) July 5, 2022

Not draft related, but the Stars’ preseason schedule was also released:

The cure to your summer blues is here:#TexasHockey returns to action September 26! — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 5, 2022

Around the League

ICYMI, previous Stars head coach Rick Bowness is the new man behind the bench for the Winnipeg Jets:

Welcome back to our new Head Coach, Rick Bowness! pic.twitter.com/Lh3ZZPutvn — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 3, 2022

Speaking of hirings, the San Jose Sharks have made Mike Grier the first black general manager in NHL history:

More → https://t.co/vevYF8eVvr pic.twitter.com/rbUFpQ64w1 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

Adding to history, Jessica Campbell will be the first full-time female coach in AHL history:

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced today that the hockey club has promoted Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy & Darryl Metcalf to the roles of Assistant General Manager & hired Curtis Sanford as Goaltending Coach. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 5, 2022

The Kraken's minor-league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have hired Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, the team announced.



Campbell will be the first woman to serve as a full-time coach in the AHL. https://t.co/h66EKhSvPs — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) July 5, 2022

Let’s keep the train going: the Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser (among others) to the role of Assistant General Manager:

General Manager Kyle Dubas announced today that the hockey club has promoted Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy & Darryl Metcalf to the roles of Assistant General Manager & hired Curtis Sanford as Goaltending Coach. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 5, 2022

And today, the New Jersey Devils also named a female AGM, Kate Madigan:

#NEWS: A huge congrats to @_katemadigan for being named our new Assistant GM!



Kate becomes the first female AGM in our franchise history, the sixth in @NHL history.https://t.co/kfqQXjebF3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 6, 2022

Back to the draft, Corey Pronman has released his final prospect rankings of the year:

The 2022 NHL Draft is just days away.@coreypronman updates his draft board for the final time and ranks this year's top 131 draft-eligible players ahead of Round 1 on Thursday.



https://t.co/6yKGlap84M pic.twitter.com/VslOcazv7S — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) July 5, 2022

Greg Wyshynski tries his hand at mocking the first round:

My 2022 NHL Mock Draft. Come for the random speculation. Stay for the insight on players and teams that will be making news on Thursday night in Montreal. Enjoy! https://t.co/c2ZPs1AnUM — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 6, 2022

Not all first round picks work out, however. Case and point: the Ottawa Senators are buying out 2015 first rounder Colin White:

The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for purpose of a buyout: https://t.co/PmordRLmYk — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 5, 2022

Finally, there might not be a first round goalie this year, but teams are starting to draft them higher and with better results these days: