Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson’s Next Deal

Gone are the days of the Dallas Stars getting a 40-goal scorer on a cheap ELC — Jason Robertson is an RFA, and he is about to cash in big on his first “real” contract.

Thankfully for the Stars, even if they backup the truck for Robertson, odds are they’ll still come out ahead:

Players, especially those on their second contracts, usually don’t actually earn up to their market value. But it shows the room Dallas does have to sign Robertson for a contract with a greater cap hit than the Evolving-Hockey projection and still be cost-effective given his ceiling... If the star winger were to sign a contract [in that range], it would stack up to deals signed by William Nylander, Johnny Gaudreau, and David Pastrnak — all players of a similar caliber, at similar points in their careers.

Of course, Robertson’s camp knows this, hence why they might push for a bridge deal. That would allow him to cash in for even more money a few years down the line in a post-flat cap world (with possibly some hardware under his belt).

That being said, there are reasons as to why Robertson might want a ong term deal, as there are for Dallas wanting a bridge:

Perhaps a question the Stars need to consider, one they should ask internally and be open to an honest answer, is when they truly want to aim for contention. If the answer is sooner than later, they could pursue a bridge deal with Robertson. They’d be risking some dark times at the end of the long-term deal Robertson would get after this bridge deal but would have more money to work with in the present.

Stars Stories

Also from Saad, a chat with Stars’ owner Tom Gaglardi about the new coaching staff and state of the franchise:

— “We have far too many players who are underperforming offensively.”

— "(Pete DeBoer's) job is to fix the offensive analytics & not give up our identity."

— “Jim (Nill) will be extended. That’s the bottom line.”



Exclusive chat w/ Stars owner Tom Gaglardihttps://t.co/tNxqyj2VtE — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) July 18, 2022

With prospect development camp in the books, have the Stars found a potential hidden gem in invitee Logan Morrison?

Logan Morrison is a tantalizing prospect; should the Stars buy high on his potential?

✍️ | @MDeFranks #TexasHockey https://t.co/F1I1FL8VeM — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) July 19, 2022

Around the League

Matthew Tkachuk trade rumors are abound, and don’t be surprised if it actually happens...

It's not certain, but it sure looks like Matthew Tkachuk could be following Johnny Gaudreau out of Calgary after Monday's decision by the Flames to file for salary arbitration with the winger. Forgive Flames fans for fearing the worst. (@EricFrancis)https://t.co/zNA3emrdJg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 19, 2022

If he does end up moving, is it possible that he ends up in Dallas?

There’s a chance Matthew Tkachuk remains in Calgary, but plenty of signs point toward a trade.



So where could he go? @hailey_salvian and @seangentille project seven possible landing spots for the winger if a trade does happen.



https://t.co/lc6wFjM5e6 pic.twitter.com/SheQPJabVw — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) July 20, 2022

Suffice to say, there is no status quo for the Colorado Avalanche:

It’s been a wild few weeks for the Colorado Avalanche since winning the Stanley Cup.



Story by: @StevenEllisTHN https://t.co/HPQbZOwVdO — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 19, 2022

Down Goes Brown shares the results from this year’s prediction contest, and the results are... well...

New: The prediction contest results are in, and you all did terrible! Which of course was the whole idea...



Find out:

- How many of you risked it all on the new bonus



- The question where not one entry out of 1600 went 5-for-5



- Oh yeah, who won...https://t.co/2Db3vHP0oL pic.twitter.com/tRDPkXs1Sq — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) July 20, 2022

In rather stunning news, broadcaster Eddie Olczyk will no longer be covering Chicago Blackhawks games, instead joining the Seattle Kraken while continuing to cover national games:

REPORT: Longtime broadcaster Eddie Olczyk to join ROOT Sports booth alongside John Forslund on #SEAKraken telecasts. A source confirmed talks began weeks ago and involved keeping @JTBrown23 in the booth as well. No official word. https://t.co/AjTlhEN5X7 #NHL #ROOTSports #Kraken — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) July 18, 2022

