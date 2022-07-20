 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson’s Next Deal

Robertson is going to cash in big, but the big questions are “How much?” and “How long?” Plus, a chat with Tom Gaglardi, Matthew Tkachuk trade rumors, and more.

By Tyler Mair
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Seven Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Gone are the days of the Dallas Stars getting a 40-goal scorer on a cheap ELC — Jason Robertson is an RFA, and he is about to cash in big on his first “real” contract.

Thankfully for the Stars, even if they backup the truck for Robertson, odds are they’ll still come out ahead:

Players, especially those on their second contracts, usually don’t actually earn up to their market value. But it shows the room Dallas does have to sign Robertson for a contract with a greater cap hit than the Evolving-Hockey projection and still be cost-effective given his ceiling... If the star winger were to sign a contract [in that range], it would stack up to deals signed by William Nylander, Johnny Gaudreau, and David Pastrnak — all players of a similar caliber, at similar points in their careers.

Of course, Robertson’s camp knows this, hence why they might push for a bridge deal. That would allow him to cash in for even more money a few years down the line in a post-flat cap world (with possibly some hardware under his belt).

That being said, there are reasons as to why Robertson might want a ong term deal, as there are for Dallas wanting a bridge:

Perhaps a question the Stars need to consider, one they should ask internally and be open to an honest answer, is when they truly want to aim for contention. If the answer is sooner than later, they could pursue a bridge deal with Robertson. They’d be risking some dark times at the end of the long-term deal Robertson would get after this bridge deal but would have more money to work with in the present.

You can read more from Saad Yousuf and Shayna Goldman here.

