How do you rate the Dallas Stars’ offseason so far? Has the front office made the team better, or is there still too much hanging fire to provide the spark they need?

Welcome to Stargazing, where the only offer-sheet discussion is the “don’t make me laugh” kind. In this edition, Wes and Mark kick around questions like these:

What can we hope for from Colin Miller?

What’s the next step for Miro Heiskanen?

Will Thomas Harley get the shot at top-four action that was the putative reason the Stars drafted him in the first place?

Can Esa Lindell rediscover his offensive game under new bench boss Pete DeBoer?

What kind of gamble is the Mason Marchment signing?

Will the entire league follow Tampa Bay into a stars-and-scrubs roster structure?

And is there still a daring deal the Stars can strike to keep John Klingberg?

Somebody has to decide to make it happen, and Stargazing is on the case. Get your summer Stars fix here.

Send us your questions! No, really! Leave one here, or DM us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And we love it when you rate, review and share, especially during the offseason. Tell us why you listen wherever you subscribe.