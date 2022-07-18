Dallas Stars Daily Links: Mason Marchment Already Feels At Home In Dallas

The Dallas Stars’ new head coach is expecting big things from one of the team’s new signees – and not just because Pete DeBoer is one of Mason Marchment’s longtime family friends.

In his latest article, Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika traces the forward’s existing ties to the Victory Green Gang, and the great expectations that are coming with him as a result. As it turns out, DeBoer has been keeping an eye on Marchment for years and has been impressed with how the admitted “late bloomer” has developed:

“His trajectory has just exploded,” DeBoer said. “To do what he did last year, the analytics and the eye test were amazing.” The Stars are hoping that upward path will continue. They’re also hoping DeBoer and [new assistant coach Steve] Spott are the coaches who can help him in that regard. That said, Marchment believes he’s in a place where he can take the next step and embrace the responsibility.

A friendly and familial environment should be a bonus for the 27-year-old, who will be tasked with a big increase in offensive responsibility as he joins the Stars. On July 6, Mason suddenly lost his father, former NHL defender Bryan Marchment – but in Dallas, he’ll reunite with Spott, whom he’s known since he was five:

“Spotter and my old man were friends for a long time, and I used to go watch games with my dad in Kitchener and see Spotter after the games and he was always great to me,” Marchment said in his first [Zoom] call with the media on Thursday. “I met Pete when he started coaching the Sharks and my dad worked there. I had a little conversation with him, and it seems like he really believes in this group. I do too, so I think it’s going to be a great fit.” DeBoer said having that relationship should be good for everyone. Both he and Spott are stepping in and trying to assess what the Stars have and what they can do. Marchment is taking a huge step forward in responsibility and expectation. He has played mostly in the minors throughout his career, but had a breakout season with the Panthers, tallying 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games last season. That’ll take him from a “two-way” contract that was for less than $1 million at the NHL level to a guaranteed four-year deal that’ll average $4.5 million.

The Stars “bought the mystery box” in Marchment, but they know what they’re letting go in their longtime No. 1 blueliner, and they appear to be doing it anyway.

The team is still at work shoring up forward depth in the system. They’ve just signed Riley Barber to a one-year deal that will probably put him in Cedar Park. [Dallas Stars]

Klinger isn’t the only high-value free agent still shopping around. He and newly minted Stanley Cup winner Nazem Kadri lead the pack of unsigned UFAs as July wears on.

And the countdown has begun for the NHL’s arbitration-eligible restricted free agents.

CapFriendly also collected some interesting names who aren’t going to arbitration:

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Hockey Dream is raising $10 million to rebuild the nation’s hockey infrastructure, including arenas and training programs.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

What’s up with the Texas Stars? By the time you read this, we may already know.

Memories from Prospect Development Camp. Enjoy.