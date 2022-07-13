Dallas Stars Free Agency Open Thread

Yesterday, we talked about what the Dallas Stars could do as free agency opened this week. Today, we see how the roster for next season starts to really take shape.

I’ll say it now like I’ve said every year, it’s best to wait to evaluate the moves once they’re all done. What may not make sense at the time could be easily understood once a subsequent move is completed later in the day (or week, depending on how complicated the move may be, like finding a trade partner to take on a larger cap hit contract).

Also, super important to verify sources on the social media channels. Best thing when it comes to Dallas news is to consider verified national insiders and our trusted beat writers in Dallas (Matt DeFranks, Saad Yousef).

We’ll keep on top of any breaking news, and in the meantime, this will serve as a place to discuss all the various signings and moves made around the league today.