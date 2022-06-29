Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars’ Shrinking Stanley Cup Odds

Sure, the Dallas Stars had a disappointing postseason this year...but at least they had a postseason this year. What are the odds they have one in 2023?

Not great, according to FanDuel. The Dallas Morning News has checked the lines as of Monday, June 27, and the Victory Green Gang is in a virtual tie with a team that hasn’t even reported for Round 1 since 2020:

Dallas currently sits at +4500 to win the Stanley Cup next season, tied with the Vancouver Canucks, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. A total of 16 teams have better odds than the Stars.

But wait – is that a less dreary existence on the horizon...? New bench boss Pete DeBoer has a pretty good first-season track record:

DeBoer has twice guided teams to the Stanley Cup Final in his first year of coaching them. He did so in 2012 with the Devils and in 2016 with the Sharks. With Vegas, he advanced to the Western Conference Final in 2020 and the NHL semifinal in 2021.

Read more about it here. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Spoiler alert: The Stars need blueliners, yet again.

New post @TheAthleticNHL: Each NHL's team biggest need in their system going into the 2022 draft https://t.co/nywEF0cNmw — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 27, 2022

But many miles away, there’s a shadow on the door...

Congrats to @DallasStars prospect Wyatt Johnston of @SpitsHockey, 2021-22 recipient of the @CHLHockey Top Scorer Award with 124 points in 68 games! #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/YbVi6jpz5t — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) June 28, 2022

And another potential beast is born.

After he scored 45 goals, and tallied 104 points in just 59 games, Logan Stankoven wins the David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by @KiaCanada! pic.twitter.com/OUCtG1XjQ7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, other Stars personnel are on the move.

Former Stars assistant coach John Stevens has a new job. https://t.co/vYcGRZkAOu — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) June 29, 2022

Around The Leagues

So defense wins Cups, but offense wins the Nielsen ratings? Who knew.

Since we’re living with the subject of how it would a bad joke if Player X didn’t retire with Team Y, I give you the Pittsburgh Penguins and their re-signing issues.

The latest on Geno Malkin, Kris Letang, sluggish negotiations and a very uncertain summer for the Penguins: https://t.co/UsVFH2AHY7 — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) June 28, 2022

Elsewhere, Hockey Canada’s inaction in the face of alleged sexual assault is about to cost them actual cash.

Scotiabank says it is pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada https://t.co/foHbi3Etzn — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 28, 2022

Herb Carnegie’s amazing life and legacy is “finally ... for everyone to cherish” as the Black Ace joins the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of ’22.

Herb Carnegie, regarded by some to be the best Black player never to play in the NHL, finally gets his due after being named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

https://t.co/DGjAez6RmY — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 28, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Joseph Cecconi is coming back to the Texas Stars.

Cheeks is BACK! The @DallasStars have signed defenseman Joe Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2022-23 season.



Welcome back, Joe!



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) June 28, 2022

Finally

Where were you when Patrik Nemeth scored that filthy series-winning goal? Remember the good times...and enjoy.