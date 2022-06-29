 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars’ Shrinking Stanley Cup Odds

The Stars are 2023 underdogs. Can Pete DeBoer provide the secret sauce? Plus, Stars prospects win big, offense wins Nielsen ratings, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the Dallas Stars had a disappointing postseason this year...but at least they had a postseason this year. What are the odds they have one in 2023?

Not great, according to FanDuel. The Dallas Morning News has checked the lines as of Monday, June 27, and the Victory Green Gang is in a virtual tie with a team that hasn’t even reported for Round 1 since 2020:

Dallas currently sits at +4500 to win the Stanley Cup next season, tied with the Vancouver Canucks, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. A total of 16 teams have better odds than the Stars.

But wait – is that a less dreary existence on the horizon...? New bench boss Pete DeBoer has a pretty good first-season track record:

DeBoer has twice guided teams to the Stanley Cup Final in his first year of coaching them. He did so in 2012 with the Devils and in 2016 with the Sharks. With Vegas, he advanced to the Western Conference Final in 2020 and the NHL semifinal in 2021.

Read more about it here. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Spoiler alert: The Stars need blueliners, yet again.

But many miles away, there’s a shadow on the door...

And another potential beast is born.

Meanwhile, other Stars personnel are on the move.

Around The Leagues

So defense wins Cups, but offense wins the Nielsen ratings? Who knew.

Since we’re living with the subject of how it would a bad joke if Player X didn’t retire with Team Y, I give you the Pittsburgh Penguins and their re-signing issues.

Elsewhere, Hockey Canada’s inaction in the face of alleged sexual assault is about to cost them actual cash.

Herb Carnegie’s amazing life and legacy is “finally ... for everyone to cherish” as the Black Ace joins the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of ’22.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Joseph Cecconi is coming back to the Texas Stars.

Finally

Where were you when Patrik Nemeth scored that filthy series-winning goal? Remember the good times...and enjoy.

