Dallas Stars Daily Links: Pete DeBoer Officially Hired as Head Coach

It’s official — Pete DeBoer is the 25th head coach in Dallas Stars history:

“Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we’re thrilled to name him our next head coach,” [general manager Jim] Nill said. “Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs... His resume displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently.”

DeBoer has 14 years of NHL head coaching experience under his belt, having served as one every season since 2008. He has a strong track record of immediate success with his new teams, which no doubt attracted the Stars.

“Over the last few seasons, I have seen firsthand what the Stars are building with a mix of dynamic young players and established leaders,” DeBoer said. “The chance to become this team’s next head coach was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I would like to thank Tom Gaglardi and Jim Nill for the chance to help guide this team as we work together to bring another Stanley Cup to Dallas.”

You can read the Stars’ full press release here.

Stars Stories

Now time for the reactions. First up, Mike Heika talks about why Dallas might be the perfect fit for DeBoer:

Stars may be right team at right time for new coach Pete DeBoer https://t.co/VVfXBFLpEk via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile David Castillo shows optimism, but can’t help wonder if this is the wrong fit:

Let's go Stars fans: let's go through all the pros, cons, hot takes, personal opinions, and weirdness (blocked shot drinking game anyone?) on whether Pete DeBoer is the right fit for the Dallas Stars. Via @DMagazine https://t.co/04sNtHpMdB — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) June 21, 2022

And then regardless of fit, Saad Yousuf argues that the key to DeBoer’s success in Dallas lies in changing the dreaded “culture of mediocrity.”

Stars are set to hire Pete DeBoer as their new head coach.

Improving offense will be the hot topic, along with some other Xs & Os elements.



But where DeBoer's job begins took me back to Jan. 12, 2019 and the franchise's "culture of mediocrity."



Column https://t.co/IH9M28kXOP — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) June 20, 2022

Around the League

The NHL Awards were last night, and for the sake of brevity, I’ll just bullet point the highlights:

And here’s the 1st and 2nd Team NHL All-Stars:

Presenting the 2021-22 First All-Star Team.



Auston Matthews, who captured multiple #NHLAwards tonight with the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP & Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, heads the list of players as voted by @ThePHWA.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R1Enw3ReAv pic.twitter.com/uAJ9MXV5uM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Presenting the 2021-22 Second All-Star Team.



The “Battle of Alberta” is well represented, with two @NHLFlames teammates & @EdmontonOilers captain Connor McDavid. Victor Hedman rounds out the Second Team, voted to his 6th career All-Star Team.#NHLStats: https://t.co/R1Enw3ReAv pic.twitter.com/S0QKOPh5pF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2022

Moving on, here’s some availability updates for tonight’s Game 4 between the Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning:

Nikita Kucherov of @TBLightning is likely to play in Game 4. Brayden Point is not. And no NHL Department of Player Safety discipline for that Devon Toews cross-check on Kucherov. My story from Tampa: https://t.co/ngowubc7Y7 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 21, 2022

Speaking of the playoffs, Dallas vs the Calgary Flames cracked Down Goes Brown’s top half of the best series from this postseason (so far):

New post: All 14 series that got us to this Stanley Cup final, ranked from worst to best.https://t.co/gsERxsrimR pic.twitter.com/83wN9JYsyK — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) June 22, 2022

DeBoer wasn’t the old coaching news yesterday: the Edmonton Oilers officially gave their gig to Jay Woodcroft:

= ✍️



The #Oilers have extended the contract of Head Coach Jay Woodcroft through the 2024-25 season.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile Dan Bylsma will be the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken’s new AHL affiliate:

Dan Bylsma will be the first coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds). @THNRyanKennedy has the story https://t.co/2vy23eR6uV — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 21, 2022

Finally, on a more somber note, Katie Strang has the latest on the allegations against Hockey Canada: