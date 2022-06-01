Dallas Stars Daily Links: Denis Gurianov’s Future

The Dallas Stars have several pending restricted free agents to decide upon this offseason. A couple of them — Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger — are in for a nice payday, but perhaps the most intriguing one is Denis Gurianov.

The 2015 first round draft pick has always been a divisive player, adored by many fans for his offensive flair but a source of frustration for the Stars’ coaching staff:

...there’s often such a divide between those on the outside watching Gurianov and those inside the organization, particularly the coaching staff. The tangible traits you see from Gurianov on the ice can be captivating. They simply stick out more than missed assignments or mental lapses that aren’t always vividly evident in a sport that’s fast-paced and has so many moving parts. When those lapses happen, though, Gurianov not only hurts himself but he starts to limit the players sharing the ice with him

There’s not really a question as to whether or not the Stars give him a qualifying offer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan on keeping him. If the team is ready to move on, they could opt to trade him:

The decision that needs to be made is whether Gurianov is most valuable to the franchise on the ice in a Stars jersey or as a trade chip. The Stars need to make a decision this summer, but that doesn’t have to be the end. It could be a topic worth discussing before next season’s trade deadline or again next summer.

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Over the weekend, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen won gold with Team Finland at the World Championship:

Kyle has you covered here:



World Championship: Finland captures gold with OT win against Canada https://t.co/UGI6aTG6Um via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) May 30, 2022

On Monday, Stars prospect Mavrik Borque scored in overtime to extend the Shawinigan Cataractes’ season:

Mavrik Bourque forces a decider❗️



The @DallasStars prospect finds the loose puck as the @Cataractes_Shaw win 3-2 in OT over @quebec_remparts to set up a winner takes all Game 5! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/2oY8NMnKhf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 31, 2022

Similarly, Wyatt Johnston and the Windsor Spitfires staved off elimination to force a Game 7:

WE. WILL. HAVE. GAME. SEVEN.



Andrew Perrott shows off the #BestOfOHL moves to secure Game 6 for @SpitsHockey sending things back to Windsor for Game 7 of #WSRvsFLNT tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/4iCOz1Pt8s — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) June 1, 2022

Unfortunately, Logan Stankoven’s incredible playoff run — including four hat tricks — is over, as the Kamloops Blazers fell in Game 7:

Luckily for Kamloops, they get to host the Memorial Cup next season. And they'll get to do so with some good players from this roster returning, including Logan Stankoven, who is a finalist for 2021-22 WHL MVP — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) June 1, 2022

Around the League

The Conference Finals started with a bang, as the Colorado Avalanche squashed a late comeback by the Edmonton Oilers, winning 8-6:

Recap: Colorado takes charge of chaos, wins 8-6 in Game 1. #FindAWay #GoAvsGo https://t.co/6DXSe4tZeJ — z - Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) June 1, 2022

It was an electrifying game featuring two of the best players in the league, and there’s still more to come:

Both are at the heights of their powers, both play center and they also happen to be two of the best skaters in the league. @THNRyanKennedy sets the stage for MacKinnon vs. McDavid: https://t.co/0jzhDOtRlk — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 31, 2022

Don’t expect as many goals tonight, however, as Andrei Vasilevskiy the Tampa Bay Lightning takes on Igor Shesterkin the New York Rangers.

It begins. A goaltending battle for the ages. Igor Shesterkin of @NYRangers against Andrei Vasilevskiy of @TBLightning.



My feature on the two best goalies in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their history together and what NHL players are saying about them.https://t.co/uiaqNCsgCo — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 1, 2022

Down Goes Brown offers his thoughts on what teams should takeaway from this year’s final four teams:

New post: With four teams left in this copycat league, it's time for my annual attempt to find three fun lessons to learn from this year's final four.https://t.co/XpFAnxYGUq



$1/month pic.twitter.com/r2HuSFN4dN — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) June 1, 2022

On the other side of the spectrum, the Montreal Canadiens are sticking with Martin St. Louis as head coach:

OFFICIAL: Martin St-Louis is the 32nd head coach in Canadiens history#GoHabsGo https://t.co/g0lQseG2a3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 1, 2022

Speaking of the Candiens, they’re expected to pick Shane Wright first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, but Corey Pronman has a different player ranked number 1...

New @TheAthleticNHL: My top 127 ranked players in the 2022 NHL Draft, with full write ups and tool grades, and for the first time ever, player comparables https://t.co/wcRQYtPg2u — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) May 31, 2022

Finally, in women’s hockey news, the Toronto Six have a new general manager: