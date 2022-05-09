Dallas Stars Daily Links: John Klingberg, In Your Face And Loving It

John Klingberg, generally speaking, doesn’t really seem all that punchable. As one of the NHL’s elite defenders, he usually lets his impressive skill set do the maneuvering.

But the Ghost of Gothenburg has racked up a league-leading 26 penalty minutes in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs – and it’s firing up the Dallas Stars even as it seems to be confounding the Calgary Flames.

At least one person is very, very impressed with Klinger’s newfound pugnacious streak, reports The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks. That person is his boss:

“I love the intensity,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “Listen, it’s an intense, physical game out there. When you’re challenged in our league, you’ve got to stand up for yourself. That’s the reality. He’s doing that. He’s done that in the playoffs we had three years ago against Nashville and St. Louis, he did the same thing. He was great in the bubble. He’s a competitive guy. “Right now, the stakes are at their highest and you want your players to be able to respond to that. That’s his way of responding. He’s an intense guy, he’s a competitive guy and he’s going to play like that. Was that a little bit out of character during the regular season? Yeah, but right now when the stakes are this high, you want every player giving you as much as they can. John is doing that.”

Oh my, guess what’s still happening, all on the quietus.

The Stars say they would 'love to keep' defenseman John Klingberg, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Stars morning skate lines Game 4 vs. Flames (5/9):

Robertson — Hintz — Pavelski

Raffl — Benn — Gurianov

Kiviranta — Seguin — Radulov

Namestnikov — Faksa — Glendening

Peterson, Studenic



Suter — Heiskanen

Lindell — Klingberg

Hanley — Hakanpaa

Harley — Sekera



Oettinger

Wedgewood — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) May 9, 2022

Sometimes a good coach is a bad match. Barry Trotz won’t return to the New York Islanders next season.

The New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz on Monday, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced.

And sometimes, the rebuild isn’t over until it’s over. The Ottawa Senators have announced that Pierre McGuire is out as senior VP of player development.

Pierre McGuire is a free agent

Yes, this is a pretty big milestone, but maybe we should be asking ourselves why it’s a big milestone.

Professional women's hockey has its first $80,000 US player following the deal Mikyla Grant-Mentis reached with the Premier Hockey Federation's Buffalo Beauts

Now’s the time to start planning that fall trip to Austin Metro....

Mark your calendars!



Our 2022-23 home opener is Friday, October 14th! The rest of the 2022-23 schedule will be announced later this summer. Get your tickets now by calling 512.GO STARS or head over to https://t.co/VerBzPqVlg



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 9, 2022

The ECHL schedule for next season is out, too, and the Idaho Steelheads feel like singing.

IT'S HERE!



The @ECHL has announced the 2022-23 schedule! The team will open the season in Iowa against @GoHeartlanders and begin the home schedule on October 28 against the @UtahGrizzlies.



A breakdown: https://t.co/x0nj8zmmrH | #FeelTheSteel pic.twitter.com/ik88Lr1Iav — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) May 5, 2022

A short, sharp reminder for any player who thinks about getting edgy while Jamie Benn is on the ice. This is your only warning.