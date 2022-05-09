 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: John Klingberg, In Your Face And Loving It

Klinger is the league leader in playoffs penalty minutes, and it’s knocked the Flames off their game. Plus, Barry Trotz is out, the new AHL and ECHL schedules are in, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Calgary Flames v Dallas Stars - Game Three Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

John Klingberg, generally speaking, doesn’t really seem all that punchable. As one of the NHL’s elite defenders, he usually lets his impressive skill set do the maneuvering.

But the Ghost of Gothenburg has racked up a league-leading 26 penalty minutes in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs – and it’s firing up the Dallas Stars even as it seems to be confounding the Calgary Flames.

At least one person is very, very impressed with Klinger’s newfound pugnacious streak, reports The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks. That person is his boss:

“I love the intensity,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “Listen, it’s an intense, physical game out there. When you’re challenged in our league, you’ve got to stand up for yourself. That’s the reality. He’s doing that. He’s done that in the playoffs we had three years ago against Nashville and St. Louis, he did the same thing. He was great in the bubble. He’s a competitive guy.

“Right now, the stakes are at their highest and you want your players to be able to respond to that. That’s his way of responding. He’s an intense guy, he’s a competitive guy and he’s going to play like that. Was that a little bit out of character during the regular season? Yeah, but right now when the stakes are this high, you want every player giving you as much as they can. John is doing that.”

Stars Stuff

Oh my, guess what’s still happening, all on the quietus.

Also, take a look at Saad Yousuf’s report from morning skate.

Around The Leagues

About Last Night...In Playoffs Action

Sometimes a good coach is a bad match. Barry Trotz won’t return to the New York Islanders next season.

And sometimes, the rebuild isn’t over until it’s over. The Ottawa Senators have announced that Pierre McGuire is out as senior VP of player development.

Yes, this is a pretty big milestone, but maybe we should be asking ourselves why it’s a big milestone.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

Now’s the time to start planning that fall trip to Austin Metro....

The ECHL schedule for next season is out, too, and the Idaho Steelheads feel like singing.

Finally

A short, sharp reminder for any player who thinks about getting edgy while Jamie Benn is on the ice. This is your only warning.

