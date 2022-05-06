Dallas Stars Daily Links: Grinding it Out

Although the final score was 2-0 thanks to the empty netter, the Dallas Stars really beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 last night. Pair that with the 1-0 loss on Tuesday, and there have been only two “real” goals in both games, only one at even strength.

That’s made this series a bit of a slog so far, but that’s just how the Stars have drawn it up:

“That’s how we have to play,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We have to grind it out with them. This is one of the best defensive teams in the league. They’re not going to give you a lot of chances, no matter if you play Dallas Stars hockey, whatever hockey. They don’t give you very much.”

After getting blown out in the first period in Game 1, the Stars took the lead early in the first, courtesy of a Joe Pavelski tip. That gave the team a nice boost of confidence that carried throughout the game:

“It’s nice to get the lead,” Pavelski said. “We handled their forecheck a little bit better, a little bit cleaner. You reset, you see what you can do different, and guys responded. They’re not going to go away, and you just have to take situations as they come.”

