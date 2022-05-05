 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: How The Stars Can Chart A Path Forward

Did Dallas show enough of the stuff during a tough loss? Mike Heika says yes. Plus, Robo’s King Clancy nomination, the Arizona Coyotes’ new home, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: MAY 03 Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 - Stars at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars lost their first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, as many, many Hockey Men predicted. But did they show any of the form that helped them shock NHL fans everywhere during the 2020 bubble run?

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika took note of Dallas’ problems in getting up to speed in the Saddledome:

The Stars generated just 16 shots on goal, including six in 10 minutes of power-play time, and allowed Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom to post his 10th shutout of the season. And as bad as getting three shots on goal in the first period was, Dallas also only was able to muster three shots on goal in the third period while desperately trying to tie the game....

Bottom line, the Flames earned the win. Calgary dominated play early, getting an 11-0 advantage in shots on goal to start the game and executing perfectly on a first-period power play. Elias Lindholm cranked a one-timer that trickled over the glove of [Jake] Oettinger, and that would be the only goal in the game.

But the team also showed signs that they can take it to the Pacific Division leaders as the series wears on:

Oettinger was great in his first playoff start. The 23-year-old goalie made 25 saves and looked like a veteran for most of the game. He seemed motivated by the one goal, and he clearly drew confidence from the performance....

The loss of [John] Klingberg [to a game misconduct] weighed down on the remaining five defensemen, and they performed admirably. Miro Heiskanen logged 29:25 and Ryan Suter played 25:14. In addition, both Jani Hakanpää and Joel Hanley were solid in extended minutes.

Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn seemed to take a step up from the regular season, and both look like they could do even more as the playoffs move forward.

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Another night, another watch party. Who’s going?

But what about tonight’s lines? Saad Yousuf has your 411.

Yes, Jason Robertson is Practically Perfect In Every Way. Try to deal.

Around The Leagues

About Last Night...In Playoffs Action

Does the Conn Smythe Trophy formula need fixing? Personally, I would have started with the Norris, but this way is good, too, I guess....

In other news, the Arizona Coyotes will be able to start next season on home ice after all.

Aaaaaand I’m just gonna leave this here.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars need two in a row after their opening loss to the Rockford IceHogs.

Finally

We can’t be these heroes, but we can at least try to emulate them. Enjoy.

