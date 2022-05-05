The Dallas Stars lost their first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, as many, many Hockey Men predicted. But did they show any of the form that helped them shock NHL fans everywhere during the 2020 bubble run?

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika took note of Dallas’ problems in getting up to speed in the Saddledome:

The Stars generated just 16 shots on goal, including six in 10 minutes of power-play time, and allowed Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom to post his 10th shutout of the season. And as bad as getting three shots on goal in the first period was, Dallas also only was able to muster three shots on goal in the third period while desperately trying to tie the game.... Bottom line, the Flames earned the win. Calgary dominated play early, getting an 11-0 advantage in shots on goal to start the game and executing perfectly on a first-period power play. Elias Lindholm cranked a one-timer that trickled over the glove of [Jake] Oettinger, and that would be the only goal in the game.

But the team also showed signs that they can take it to the Pacific Division leaders as the series wears on:

Oettinger was great in his first playoff start. The 23-year-old goalie made 25 saves and looked like a veteran for most of the game. He seemed motivated by the one goal, and he clearly drew confidence from the performance.... The loss of [John] Klingberg [to a game misconduct] weighed down on the remaining five defensemen, and they performed admirably. Miro Heiskanen logged 29:25 and Ryan Suter played 25:14. In addition, both Jani Hakanpää and Joel Hanley were solid in extended minutes. Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn seemed to take a step up from the regular season, and both look like they could do even more as the playoffs move forward.

Stars Stuff

Another night, another watch party. Who’s going?

Come watch Game 2 with us!



Join us at @BarRockets tomorrow beginning at 8:30 PM for our Official @BudLight Watch Party. Seating is first come, first served, so arrive early!

But what about tonight’s lines? Saad Yousuf has your 411.

Jacob Peterson and Marian Studenic skating as extras.



Jacob Peterson and Marian Studenic skating as extras. Lines have come some semblance of full circle from the beginning of the season.

Yes, Jason Robertson is Practically Perfect In Every Way. Try to deal.

Around The Leagues

About Last Night...In Playoffs Action

Does the Conn Smythe Trophy formula need fixing? Personally, I would have started with the Norris, but this way is good, too, I guess....

Along with the Conn Smythe Formula, my ESPN this column this week features:

- Bobby Orr Jersey Foul

- Explaining my "the @Avalanche are bland" thing

- Why NHL Player Safety whiffed on Jared Spurgeon suspension.

- Winners/Losers and Puck Headlines!https://t.co/z8nIdO5Frs — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 5, 2022

In other news, the Arizona Coyotes will be able to start next season on home ice after all.

The Coyotes' deal to play games at ASU's multi-purpose arena is complete, ASU CFO Morgan Olsen confirmed.



The arena will be ready to host NHL games in October, avoiding a lengthy Coyotes road trip to start the 2022-23 season.



Story via @PHNX_Coyotes https://t.co/pGo5xE1xXO — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 5, 2022

Aaaaaand I’m just gonna leave this here.

#NJDevils Tom Fitzgerald on players like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier in exit meetings:



"They are very supportive of Lindy Ruff."



They mentioned how influential he's been to the growth of their careers. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 5, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars need two in a row after their opening loss to the Rockford IceHogs.

The Texas Stars fell 2-1 on Wednesday against the Rockford IceHogs in game one of a best-of-three first round playoff series at the BMO Harris Bank Center.



More — x - Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 5, 2022

Finally

