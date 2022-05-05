Stargazing, A Dallas Stars Puckcast – Playoffs Edition: Flame On

The Dallas Stars didn’t start Round 1 with a loud report. But have the Calgary Flames already played their best game of the series? And can the Victory Green Gang still get the split and come home with a tied series? Or are they as doomed as the predictions that say they’ll get swept?

Wes and Taylor discuss the signs and portents, good and bad, that came from the Stars’ 1-0 loss. In this episode, they take on:

the John Klingberg ejection,

the broken power play,

the dump and chase,

the jaw-dropping playoffs readiness of Jake Oettinger,

the 2020 bubble run that keeps teaching us things,

the breathtaking finesse of Miro Heiskanen,

the value of experience,

the potential rewards of ignoring it in favor of playing a wild card,

and the appropriate role of a general manager.

What do you have to lose by putting Thomas Harley into the lineup? Let’s talk about it. This is Stargazing.

Your comments and questions are important! Leave one here or find us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next playoffs podcast.

And, as always, please rate, review and share. Tell us why you listen wherever you subscribe.