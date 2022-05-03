Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars’ Youth Movement Faces Its Biggest Test Yet

How about that Dallas Stars top line? That No. 1 netminder? That top defenseman? The youthquake you’re waiting for is here, and now it’s just a matter of learning where it will lead.
The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks describes the advent of the Stars’ newest stars in plain terms as part of his Round 1 preview:
This postseason will mark a torch-passing of sorts for the franchise, a shift from the window centered around [Jamie] Benn, [Tyler] Seguin and John Klingberg to a window focused on Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen. Benn, Seguin and Klingberg carried the franchise’s hopes for almost a decade, and performances and contracts have dictated they are no longer driving the team.
Now, it’s time for Robertson, Hintz and Heiskanen to grab the wheel and steer the Stars.
DeFranks also discusses how GM Jim Nill’s philosophy has both sped up and slowed down this process:
While some franchises believe that Stanley Cup windows begin and end with a certain group of core players, the Stars believe in the idea that multiple waves of windows can be constructed simultaneously. ... It’s a reason why the Stars will never truly bottom out under Jim Nill, plus the fact that Dallas has already accumulated young players and younger prospects that are earned through thin seasons. They want to make the playoffs, and they can with shifting cores.
...It’s also a reason why the Stars continuously fall on the edge of the playoff picture, landing on the right side in three of the last four seasons. Without a go-for-it mentality that Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay have exemplified, the Stars don’t lose draft capital for future seasons, but also don’t make many splashy acquisitions (outside of Joe Pavelski).
Some teams find successors to their players after they leave. The Stars wanted to do so while they were on the roster.
Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]
Stars Stuff
The Stars’ Round 1 begins tonight, and there’s a watch party for that.
Who's ready to party?!— x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 2, 2022
Grab your Victory Green and come catch Game 1 with us on Tuesday night at our Official @BudLight Watch Party at @LegacyFoodHall!#OneStateOneTeam | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dtcv84gROz
Do it. The power of Vern Fiddler compels you.
It’s Game Day and we hope you are ready to go like our guy @TheFiddler38!— Stars Hangar (@StarsHangar) May 3, 2022
Let’s kick off Round 1 with a Playoff Contest!
Tell us who will score the Stars first goal tonight to be entered to win a Playoff T-Shirt! Use hashtag #hangarcontest with your answer! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/TUTYQEGO41
Around The Leagues
Stanley Cup playoffs action started last night! Let’s see who did what:
- Playoffs vet Vincent Trocheck and absolute beginner Seth Jarvis had monster nights for the Carolina Hurricanes as they thrashed the Boston Bruins 5-1. [Canes Country]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 stunner that saw Auston Matthews score twice and former Star Jack Campbell post 24 saves. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- In Central-on-Central violence, the St. Louis Blues – built for the playoffs, as it were – bodied the Minnesota Wild, 4-0. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And in what may be a genuine upset, the Los Angeles Kings pulled out a thriller against the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3. [Copper And Blue]
Did the refs choke on their whistles? This year’s Stanley Cup run is already looking very different.
Game 1 between Tampa Bay and Toronto featured a parade to the sin bin, so the standard was set by the referees early.— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 3, 2022
Story by senior writer @THNRyanKennedy: https://t.co/xFfMD4E4Fv
The New York Rangers are back in the playoffs, and the Gray Lady is weighing in.
Four years ago, the New York Rangers front office asked fans to be patient while they rebuilt the team. On Tuesday, they face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. https://t.co/apLa8YRJFr— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) May 3, 2022
Meanwhile, Canada is standing still for the funeral of its hero.
WATCH | The national funeral service for Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur https://t.co/42c1KZFcPH— CBC News (@CBCNews) May 3, 2022
And in also-ran land, the Philadelphia Flyers have taken the traditional first step for a team that has missed the show.
Mike Yeo will not return as Flyers head coach next season, Sportsnet can confirm.https://t.co/pipjHG2QIx— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2022
Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park
The Texas Stars’ Calder Cup quest begins Wednesday, and two of three wins over the Rockford IceHogs will play them all the way into the bracket.
Locked in and focused up. Next stop: Rockford.#CalderCup pic.twitter.com/u6jqlLtj45— x - Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 2, 2022
Finally
This is where the fun begins. Enjoy.
Howdy from the Scotiabank Saddledome #StanleyCup | #TexasHockey #OneStateOneTeam pic.twitter.com/4tTEtdCO5D— x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 2, 2022
Loading comments...