Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars’ Youth Movement Faces Its Biggest Test Yet

How about that Dallas Stars top line? That No. 1 netminder? That top defenseman? The youthquake you’re waiting for is here, and now it’s just a matter of learning where it will lead.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks describes the advent of the Stars’ newest stars in plain terms as part of his Round 1 preview:

This postseason will mark a torch-passing of sorts for the franchise, a shift from the window centered around [Jamie] Benn, [Tyler] Seguin and John Klingberg to a window focused on Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen. Benn, Seguin and Klingberg carried the franchise’s hopes for almost a decade, and performances and contracts have dictated they are no longer driving the team. Now, it’s time for Robertson, Hintz and Heiskanen to grab the wheel and steer the Stars.

DeFranks also discusses how GM Jim Nill’s philosophy has both sped up and slowed down this process:

While some franchises believe that Stanley Cup windows begin and end with a certain group of core players, the Stars believe in the idea that multiple waves of windows can be constructed simultaneously. ... It’s a reason why the Stars will never truly bottom out under Jim Nill, plus the fact that Dallas has already accumulated young players and younger prospects that are earned through thin seasons. They want to make the playoffs, and they can with shifting cores. ...It’s also a reason why the Stars continuously fall on the edge of the playoff picture, landing on the right side in three of the last four seasons. Without a go-for-it mentality that Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay have exemplified, the Stars don’t lose draft capital for future seasons, but also don’t make many splashy acquisitions (outside of Joe Pavelski). Some teams find successors to their players after they leave. The Stars wanted to do so while they were on the roster.

The Stars’ Round 1 begins tonight, and there’s a watch party for that.

Stanley Cup playoffs action started last night! Let’s see who did what:

Did the refs choke on their whistles? This year’s Stanley Cup run is already looking very different.

The New York Rangers are back in the playoffs, and the Gray Lady is weighing in.

Meanwhile, Canada is standing still for the funeral of its hero.

And in also-ran land, the Philadelphia Flyers have taken the traditional first step for a team that has missed the show.

The Texas Stars’ Calder Cup quest begins Wednesday, and two of three wins over the Rockford IceHogs will play them all the way into the bracket.

This is where the fun begins. Enjoy.