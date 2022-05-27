Friday Links: Flames Fans Now Know What Sabres Fans Felt Like in 1999

In 1999, the Dallas Stars lifted Lord Stanley’s Cup. As they celebrated, the Buffalo Sabres thought that the goal shouldn’t have counted because of the infamous foot-in-the-crease courtesy of Brett Hull. To this day, Sabres fans are still bitter about the ruling that it was a good goal even though the rule had changed in the season.

It appears that Calgary Flames fans now find themselves in the same boat.

Late in an exciting game, tied 4-4, Dallas native Blake Coleman appeared to score a go-ahead goal. The problem is, it didn’t come off his stick blade. It came as he was trying to stop as he crashed the net. The puck, heading in the same direction, glanced in off his skate.

The league reviewed it and overturned the goal, saying that Coleman used a “distinct kicking motion” to score. Honestly, it seems that the puck was going to go into the net regardless of Coleman’s impact on the puck’s trajectory. His skate was on the ice, so it doesn’t look like a kicking motion. But see for yourself:

This is the angle for the Coleman goal reversal that is most convincing, in my view. But was it a distinct kicking motion? That will be debated for a long time, depending on how overtime goes. pic.twitter.com/kpHIhKYvjR — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2022

Would you have overturned the goal?

After this call, the Flames ended up going to overtime with the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid scored in overtime, and the Flames were eliminated from the playoffs after losing their series, 4-1.

Important Reads

A settlement was reached in the lawsuit filed by a woman that alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the CHL after a Hockey Canada Foundation gala and golf event in June 2018. Warning that there are some disturbing details included in this story. [TSN]

A heart-breaking story about Vladimir Konstantinov, who suffered serious brain damage after his drunk limo driver crashed while driving him in the midst of celebrating a Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup win in the late 90s. [Sportsnet]

What, exactly, will the situation be for the next Dallas Stars head coach? Saad Yousef takes a deep dive into the pros and cons. The biggest con: what you see is what you get (because the cap situation isn’t rosy unless a contract comes off the books via trade this summer). [The Athletic]

Stanley Cup Playoffs Report

What can teams learn from those teams still left in the playoffs? [The Athletic]

The Colorado Avalanche could eliminate the St. Louis Blues from the playoffs tonight, but they’re going to have to avoid a repeat of Game 4. The game starts at 7 PM CDT on TNT.

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was not happy with his team’s effort last night, as they now face elimination at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow at 7 PM CDT on ESPN. [NHL.com]

How do the Tampa Bay Lightning keep doing what they’re doing in the postseason? [Slate]

In the Hockey World

Joe Thornton is undecided about whether he’ll return to the NHL for his 25th(!) season next year. [Bleacher Report]

Goaltending did them no favors as an examination of what went wrong for the New Jersey Devils this season continues. [NBC Sports]

What matters at the NHL Draft Combine? [The Hockey News]

For the first time ever, a woman was named general manager of an Ontario Hockey League team. [Toronto Sun]

The Washington Capitals were the only NHL team to be named to the Top 25 Most Innovative Teams by Sports Innovation Lab.

John Tortorella reportedly interviewed with the Philadelphia Flyers for their head coaching vacancy. [Broad Street Hockey]

Former Dallas Stars player and all-around legend Jaromir Jagr went toe-to-toe with a tram. He suffered mild injuries, but you wouldn’t have guessed it based on the photos of the accident. [The Hockey News]

A summer watch to add to your list: Shoresy, a spinoff from Letterkenney, is available on Hulu. [NHL.com]