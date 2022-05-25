Today, We Mourn

Our hearts are broken.

We’re seeing the faces of some of the children killed in the Uvalde shooting



I’m gonna tell you about the victims in this thread.



This is 4th grader Xavier Lopez. His mom was@ his awards ceremony 2 hrs before shooting,not knowing it would be the last time she’d see him. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9ndFCWxEmn — Adriana De Alba (@adealbaWFAA) May 25, 2022

There aren’t any words to describe the inexplicable decision a person made to take a gun and murder children in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. And we aren’t going to try.

It doesn’t feel right to talk about what is, at the end of the day, a form of entertainment and escape from reality for many. Sometimes, reality is too big and the events happening need to be confronted, need to be seen, need to be felt.

If you’re struggling with big emotions, how to talk about this tragedy, or just need to talk to someone, here are some resources you can contact.

Disaster Distress Helpline: Call or text +1 (800) 985-5990

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELLO” to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: +1 (800) 273-8255

National Sexual Assault Hotline: +1 (800) 656-4673

Veterans Crisis Line: +1 (800) 273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text 838255

BetterHelp Online Counseling

Please don’t hesitate to reach out. Getting help isn’t weakness, it is strength. We all need help to carry our burdens.

You’re not alone.