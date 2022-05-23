 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Coaching Search

Will the Stars go with an known NHL commodity like Barry Trotz or Peter DeBoer? Or will they take a swing on someone like Rikard Gronborg? Plus, NHL playoff updates, goalie talk, and more.

By Tyler Mair
With Rick Bowness out, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is set to hire his fifth head coach. So who’s on the watchlist?

There are several recently fired NHL coaches who might fit the bill. Barry Trotz is considered to be the top prize, but there are interesting options available, such as Peter DeBoer:

[Jesse] Granger said: “...Offensively, DeBoer prefers his team to hold onto the puck, send it back to the point and take long-range shots looking for screens, deflections and rebound opportunities. Unfortunately, the Golden Knights’ roster lacked the grit and strength up front to score many of those goals, but I honestly think the Stars would be better suited for that style.”

Or, instead of going with a well tenured NHL coach, the Stars could go outside the box and look at the CHL or even Europe. Rikard Gronborg would be a very intriguing, but would it be too much of a risk?

While the idea of Gronborg seems interesting, it might be a matter of the right person but the wrong time. Hiring Gronborg would be a gamble. How would Gronborg adjust to the heightened level of NHL competition? How would his philosophies translate to a smaller sheet of ice in North America compared to what he’s used to in Sweden?

You can read up on more candidates from Saad Yousuf here.

Around the League

Matthew DeFranks throws out some of the same names, as well as some NCAA options if the Stars elect to look there again:

Jacob Peterson is doing well over at the World Championship:

Around the League

We had three playoff games last night, because NHL scheduling is weird:

It’s Connor McDavid’s world and we’re just living in it:

And when it comes to goalies, it’s hard to argue against Andrei Vasilevskiy being the best goaltender in the world:

Meanwhile the St. Louis Blues have lost Jordan Binnington for the rest of their second round series, forcing them back to Ville Husso:

Continuing the goalie talk, the Flames just can’t catch a break when it comes to opposing netminders:

In transaction news, Mark Giordano signed a 2x800k extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, barely above the minimum salary:

Finally, Nazem Kadri has received various threats since his most recent game, which is absolutely sickening:

