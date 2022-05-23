Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Coaching Search

With Rick Bowness out, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is set to hire his fifth head coach. So who’s on the watchlist?

There are several recently fired NHL coaches who might fit the bill. Barry Trotz is considered to be the top prize, but there are interesting options available, such as Peter DeBoer:

[Jesse] Granger said: “...Offensively, DeBoer prefers his team to hold onto the puck, send it back to the point and take long-range shots looking for screens, deflections and rebound opportunities. Unfortunately, the Golden Knights’ roster lacked the grit and strength up front to score many of those goals, but I honestly think the Stars would be better suited for that style.”

Or, instead of going with a well tenured NHL coach, the Stars could go outside the box and look at the CHL or even Europe. Rikard Gronborg would be a very intriguing, but would it be too much of a risk?

While the idea of Gronborg seems interesting, it might be a matter of the right person but the wrong time. Hiring Gronborg would be a gamble. How would Gronborg adjust to the heightened level of NHL competition? How would his philosophies translate to a smaller sheet of ice in North America compared to what he’s used to in Sweden?

You can read up on more candidates from Saad Yousuf here.

Around the League

Matthew DeFranks throws out some of the same names, as well as some NCAA options if the Stars elect to look there again:

Here are some Stars coaching candidates. https://t.co/9lnB5yZBAA — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) May 20, 2022

Jacob Peterson is doing well over at the World Championship:

Around the League

We had three playoff games last night, because NHL scheduling is weird:

It’s Connor McDavid’s world and we’re just living in it:

McDavid's 23 points in 10 games so far would have led the playoffs in scoring in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019. — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 23, 2022

And when it comes to goalies, it’s hard to argue against Andrei Vasilevskiy being the best goaltender in the world:

Andrei Vasilevskiy's playoff performance is the main reason the Lightning feel they could pull off a historic Stanley Cup three-peat.@JoeSmithTB explores how Tampa's netminder is becoming a "Mount Rushmore guy" in the postseason.



https://t.co/OD38LbBEKW pic.twitter.com/5XHHZRgKks — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile the St. Louis Blues have lost Jordan Binnington for the rest of their second round series, forcing them back to Ville Husso:

For most NHL teams, losing your starting goaltender to an injury in the Stanley Cup playoffs is about as catastrophic as it gets.



For the Blues, they're hoping their depth can keep them afloat.



From @ProteauType: https://t.co/w3sis3JMFa — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 22, 2022

Continuing the goalie talk, the Flames just can’t catch a break when it comes to opposing netminders:

In the span of a few days, Mike Smith has gone from looking lost to being the best goalie in the Battle of Alberta. The 40-year-old Oilers netminder is giving his team exactly what it needs. (@SportsnetSpec)https://t.co/CRTXYRv6UW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2022

In transaction news, Mark Giordano signed a 2x800k extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, barely above the minimum salary:

We’ve signed defenceman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 22, 2022

Finally, Nazem Kadri has received various threats since his most recent game, which is absolutely sickening: