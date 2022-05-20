Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Bowness Question

There’s arguably no bigger storyline this Dallas Stars offseason than what the team will do with Rick Bowness. The head coach’s contract has expired, and now general manager Jim Nill has to decide on what the future holds for their coaching staff.

As a whole, the team seems to view this season as a success, despite the first round exit:

“He’s handled it, done a great job, the players respect him, he’s handled the situation very well,” Nill said. “We had 98 points this year. That’s a pretty good year, so he’s done a good job.” ... “Listen, we all know the scoring has to improve, but the chances for improved and zone time and all of the metrics improved,” Bowness said at exit interviews. “The bottom line is this: We had 98 points, got to the playoffs, we took that team to overtime in Game 7. That’s what matters. The rest? Yeah, we have to fix some things and we can improve on some things, absolutely, but so can every other team.

That doesn’t necessarily dictate Bowness will get extended, however. Ultimately, the decision may come down to owner Tom Gaglardi, who will have to decide whether or not “good” is “good enough:”

Over the course of those 176 games with Bowness as the head coach, the Stars are a bottom-10 team offensively, with 2.76 goals per game, and a top-10 team defensively at 2.80 goals against per game... The job of a head coach is to make adjustments, and that’s perhaps where Bowness has been lacking the most.

Stars Stories

Stars Prospect Wyatt Johnston continues to collect more hardware:

2022 #OHL Awards :@DallasStars prospect Wyatt Johnston (@johnston0055) of @SpitsHockey is the 2021-22 recipient of the William Hanley Trophy presented to the League's Most Sportsmanlike Player. https://t.co/ksyqMByCSx pic.twitter.com/oZcweGso17 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 19, 2022

When the dust settles on the NHL 2021 draft, Johnston may very well be the biggest steal:

Well this is fun:

The best city.

The best state.

The best fans in hockey. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/vYfpgkACbO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 20, 2022

Around the League

More updates from the second round:

Yeah, it wasn’t pretty:

"We were bad. We were really bad tonight."



That was true about the @Avalanche in Game 2. But Nathan MacKinnon vowed not to let his team dwell on past failures as they look to win "one or two" games at the @StLouisBlues. https://t.co/x2s3vsPrnP — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 20, 2022

Moving on, here’s a look ahead to today’s action:

Today’s top #StanleyCup storylines

- #NYR need to play better in front of Shesterkin

- What type of goaltending will we see in Game 2? #BattleOfAlberta @StevenEllisTHN sets the scene ahead of Friday night’s action: https://t.co/Se5kLEBUyO — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 20, 2022

Joel Hanley stands at the top of DownGoesBrown’s season predictions review:

New post: Revisting the (almost all) wrong and (there's no way that just happened) right from my annual oddly specific predictions.https://t.co/fu2Q29xGG8 pic.twitter.com/3VMzEmkVD5 — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 20, 2022

The King Clancy is the latest award finalists reveal:

Shayna Goldman breaks down the major Trade Deadline acquisitions and whether or not they were worth it:

This year's NHL trade deadline saw more than 40 moves, many of which featured teams in playoff positioning. @hayyyshayyy looks at how some of those players performed (or are performing) with their new clubs in the postseason ⤵️https://t.co/etnTOdi7Cb — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 19, 2022

Hockey is for Everyone

Checking will now be legal in the Swedish Women’s Hockey League this upcoming season.

Big news in women's hockey:



The Swedish Women's Hockey League is going to allow bodychecking as a pilot program in the 2022-23 season. They hope to "not only pave the way for Swedish women's hockey but for the entire women's hockey world."

https://t.co/1OjbgOH2SB — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 20, 2022

Here’s a Q&A with the new commissioner of the PHF:

New PHF commissioner Reagan Carey discusses her top priorities for the inaugural season, the league's vision and much more.



✍️: @EmmySadlerhttps://t.co/OgYOpPKzK3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2022

Finally, 15-year old Chloe Primerano is the first female player to ever be drafted by a CHL team: