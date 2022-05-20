 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Bowness Question

Will the Stars’ head coach be back next season or not? Plus, Stanley Cup playoff updates, news in the world of women’s hockey, and more.

By Tyler Mair
There’s arguably no bigger storyline this Dallas Stars offseason than what the team will do with Rick Bowness. The head coach’s contract has expired, and now general manager Jim Nill has to decide on what the future holds for their coaching staff.

As a whole, the team seems to view this season as a success, despite the first round exit:

“He’s handled it, done a great job, the players respect him, he’s handled the situation very well,” Nill said. “We had 98 points this year. That’s a pretty good year, so he’s done a good job.”

...

“Listen, we all know the scoring has to improve, but the chances for improved and zone time and all of the metrics improved,” Bowness said at exit interviews. “The bottom line is this: We had 98 points, got to the playoffs, we took that team to overtime in Game 7. That’s what matters. The rest? Yeah, we have to fix some things and we can improve on some things, absolutely, but so can every other team.

That doesn’t necessarily dictate Bowness will get extended, however. Ultimately, the decision may come down to owner Tom Gaglardi, who will have to decide whether or not “good” is “good enough:”

Over the course of those 176 games with Bowness as the head coach, the Stars are a bottom-10 team offensively, with 2.76 goals per game, and a top-10 team defensively at 2.80 goals against per game... The job of a head coach is to make adjustments, and that’s perhaps where Bowness has been lacking the most.

You can read more from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Around the League

Hockey is for Everyone

