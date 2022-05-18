 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Klingberg Quandary

Will he stay or will he go? Plus, what comes next for the Stars, the second round begins, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Seven Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The time is finally here: the Dalas Stars have to make a decision on John Klingberg’s UFA status.

Okay, they don’t have to decide right now. But they do before July 1st, and what general manager Jim Nill chooses to do will have a lasting impact on the franchise:

“John has an opportunity to be a free agent, and I don’t blame him,” Nill said... “He’ll see what the market is, and we’ll see what the market is, and get a feel for that and see if it’s a fit for both parties. It all depends on term and money.”

For what it’s worth, Klingberg has been open about wanting to stay in Dallas for the past year. But, obviously, it isn’t as straight forward as “I want to sign an extension:”

“At the end of the day, I always want to stay here,” Klingberg said... “This is the only team I’ve been talking to, obviously... on our side, we’ve been trying to find different ways to get it done. Year length, money-wise, just trying to get something we’re both happy with.”

