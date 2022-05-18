Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Klingberg Quandary

The time is finally here: the Dalas Stars have to make a decision on John Klingberg’s UFA status.

Okay, they don’t have to decide right now. But they do before July 1st, and what general manager Jim Nill chooses to do will have a lasting impact on the franchise:

“John has an opportunity to be a free agent, and I don’t blame him,” Nill said... “He’ll see what the market is, and we’ll see what the market is, and get a feel for that and see if it’s a fit for both parties. It all depends on term and money.”

For what it’s worth, Klingberg has been open about wanting to stay in Dallas for the past year. But, obviously, it isn’t as straight forward as “I want to sign an extension:”

“At the end of the day, I always want to stay here,” Klingberg said... “This is the only team I’ve been talking to, obviously... on our side, we’ve been trying to find different ways to get it done. Year length, money-wise, just trying to get something we’re both happy with.”

You can read more about from our own Taylor Baird over at the big leagues: [NHL]

Stars Stories

More shameless nepotism — David Castillo offers his thoughts about the Stars’ shortcomings in Round 1:

The Stars’ First-Round Exit Showed Us That Offense Doesn’t Take Care of Itself @DMagazine https://t.co/HLEmgaL8GC — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) May 17, 2022

Mike Heika offers some hope from the players looking forward:

A Stars season that ends in disappointment shines bright with hope https://t.co/zOSn8iuR6l via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) May 17, 2022

And Matthew DeFranks details whether or not Rick Bowness and Jim Nill will be around to see it through:

The Stars were hoping to spend this week playing against Edmonton in the second round of the playoffs. Instead, they’ll spend it charting the course for the future in Dallas.



On Jim Nill and Rick Bowness. https://t.co/kC8Ev65XUS — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) May 17, 2022

Around the League

The second round is underway!

Even with the close Game 1, are the Avalanche Goliath to everyone else’s David?

"How do you beat [the @Avalanche] four times? You almost want to find out. But then you also want them to keep going, since the hockey is so good to watch."



Why Colorado is a Stanley Cup Playoffs juggernaut, with insight from players/execs. https://t.co/c0YYz0Cl3i — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 17, 2022

With the NHL Draft order a bit more clear now, Corey Pronman offers his first mock draft of the summer:

Shane Wright is the No. 1 pick for @coreypronman in his NHL mock draft. But not everyone is sold.



“This pick will be a debate over the next two months.”



More ⤵️https://t.co/UNv4EdEsNi pic.twitter.com/CjfPBH0g2U — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 17, 2022

ICYMI, Lane Lambert is the new head coach of the New York Islanders:

"I just focus on doing the best job I can, no matter what my role is, or my position is and you work hard and good things happen."



Lane Lambert is prepared for his new role as the #Isles newest Head Coach.https://t.co/Hc2bY5ZxbH — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 17, 2022

And the Vegas Golden Knights fired Peter DeBoer, because LTIR or something:

NEWS



The Vegas Golden Knights have relieved Pete DeBoer of his duties as head coach.#VegasBorn https://t.co/3SvfhuIteq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 16, 2022

Might we have seen the end of an era with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins' first-round playoff elimination wasn't just the end of their Stanley Cup hopes for this season.



It could also be another chapter closing on the most successful era in franchise history.



From @SpectorsHockey: https://t.co/pIolrRcFEs — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 17, 2022

Speaking of older veterans, what does the future hold for ex-Star Jason Spezza?

Beyond the Core Four, on the fringes of the Maple Leafs roster, there’s another subtle, yet important, question in need of answering. What's next for Jason Spezza? (@SachdevaSonny)https://t.co/aYQo48ZCE4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2022

Finally, the Arizona Coyote’s arena situation (somehow) keeps getting weirder: