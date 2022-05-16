 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Heartbreak

Despite their best efforts, the Stars’ season is over after a Game 7 OT loss to Calgary. Plus, showering Jake Oettinger with praise, taking a look at the second round, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars were one goal away from pulling off the upset over the Calgary Flames. Instead, the team lost 3-2 in overtime, finishing their season, leaving the team heartbroken:

“Everyone played their hearts out,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask. Your players give you everything they’ve got, and I’m proud of the effort they gave. I’m proud of the way we battled. They were a better team in the regular season, and they played well [on Sunday]. Give them credit.”

Of course, Dallas never gets this far without Jake Oettinger — the Stars netminder made 64 saves last night, and finished the first round with a league leading .954 SV% after facing more shots (285) than any other goaltender:

“I’ve never been more motivated than I am right now,” Oettinger said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that I get this opportunity again, and I’ll make sure I’m on the other side of it the next time. I have a lot of stuff I want to work on. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface of where I’m going to be one day. That excites me.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Some more Jake Oettinger appreciation:

I mean, he’s even getting national attention:

Saad Yousuf gives his thoughts on the game and the series at large:

While most players are done for the year, Miro Heiskanen is off to Finland to join the World Championship:

Around the League

The other Game 7 last night also went to overtime, with the New York Rangers knocking out the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 win:

Suffice to say, it’s been a close Stanley Cup playoffs so far:

Here’s the full schedule for Round 2, highlighted (unfortunately) by the Battle of Alberta:

Elsewhere, the other 8 teams have a lot to think about this offseason, although perhaps no more intensively than the Toronto Maple Leafs:

