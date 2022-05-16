Dallas Stars Daily Links: Heartbreak

The Dallas Stars were one goal away from pulling off the upset over the Calgary Flames. Instead, the team lost 3-2 in overtime, finishing their season, leaving the team heartbroken:

“Everyone played their hearts out,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask. Your players give you everything they’ve got, and I’m proud of the effort they gave. I’m proud of the way we battled. They were a better team in the regular season, and they played well [on Sunday]. Give them credit.”

Of course, Dallas never gets this far without Jake Oettinger — the Stars netminder made 64 saves last night, and finished the first round with a league leading .954 SV% after facing more shots (285) than any other goaltender:

“I’ve never been more motivated than I am right now,” Oettinger said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that I get this opportunity again, and I’ll make sure I’m on the other side of it the next time. I have a lot of stuff I want to work on. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface of where I’m going to be one day. That excites me.”

Some more Jake Oettinger appreciation:

I mean, he’s even getting national attention:

Saad Yousuf gives his thoughts on the game and the series at large:

While most players are done for the year, Miro Heiskanen is off to Finland to join the World Championship:

The other Game 7 last night also went to overtime, with the New York Rangers knocking out the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-3 win:

Suffice to say, it’s been a close Stanley Cup playoffs so far:

Here’s the full schedule for Round 2, highlighted (unfortunately) by the Battle of Alberta:

