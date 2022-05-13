Dallas Stars Daily Links: Let Us Now Praise Joe Pavelski

Joseph James Pavelski wasn’t supposed to become an international superhero of hockey. As the 207th pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, he might have been able to count himself lucky to make the show at all.

But he’s called true believers to his side from the beginning, and he’s exceeded expectations even as they’ve grown exponentially. The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf devoted his latest article to the ongoing saga of the man they call Captain America, starting with his origin story as a fresh-faced San Jose Sharks prospect:

In Pavelski’s first development camp with the Sharks, coaches pulled [head athletic trainer Ray] Tufts aside and told him to keep an eye on Pavelski. It was a rare occurrence, Tufts said, especially for a late-round draft pick who was undersized and not a particularly great skater. On and off the ice, though, Pavelski had a charm about him that permeated its way throughout the organization. That development camp wasn’t a deceptive good first impression from Pavelski; it was the first ray of sunshine preceding a majestic sunrise. “I saw him the other day and then my wife and I were chatting,” Tufts said. “He just became this Superman for our team.”

As the Stars’ leading scorer for the second straight season, Pavelski is also setting an example even as he’s setting records:

Being 37 years old or a 16-year NHL veteran doesn’t automatically qualify somebody to be a leader. In the Stars locker room though, Pavelski’s voice is respected. “On the ice, he’s a great player but off the ice, the routines, the habits and just maintaining everything and learning from what he’s saying in the locker room,” [forward Jason] Robertson said. “I think the biggest thing is him being one of, if not the most, vocal leaders on the team. Obviously, the other guys are there but he has a big voice and he commands the room. Whenever he’s speaking, everyone pays attention because he’s earned that respect and everyone has that respect for him. As a younger guy, it’s something you look up to.”

Can the Stars change who they are? If they want to do “whatever it takes” to get out of Round 1, they’ll have to, as Mike Heika points out.

Fully aware of what has to be done in game 6, the Stars look to feed off the home crowd and bring momentum and a full 60-minute effort into the do-or-die matchup.



Fully aware of what has to be done in game 6, the Stars look to feed off the home crowd and bring momentum and a full 60-minute effort into the do-or-die matchup.

We can’t all be at American Airlines Center tonight, but at least some of us can watch what happens.

About Last Night...In Playoffs Action

This may not have been the very last thing the Pittsburgh Penguins needed today, but it’s probably close.

Penguins' Sidney Crosby out for Game 6 vs. Rangers



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/kHBJtOp6dE — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) May 13, 2022

The Hart Trophy finalists are out, and none are that much of a surprise, unless you count a goalie making it in at all.

The Hart Trophy finalists are out, and none are that much of a surprise, unless you count a goalie making it in at all. Matthews, McDavid and Shesterkin are all in the running for the NHL's most valuable player award

Is this a good time to mention that the Stanley Cup playoffs aren’t the only big games being played right now? The IIHF Worlds opened today, and prospect watchers rejoiced.

The #IIHFWorlds are finally here, and with it comes great opportunities for @NHL prospects.



Here's a look at NHL-affiliated prospects to watch in Finland by @theTonyFerrari: https://t.co/I5DPXP4fEz — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 13, 2022

That drum line, though.

Nokia Arena is LIT up



The opening ceremony for the 2022 #IIHFWorlds is starting off with a bang pic.twitter.com/RcatJvBhlS — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 13, 2022

Well, in that case....

Well, in that case.... Shane Wright: "I believe that I am the best player in this draft and believe that I should be taken first overall."

The Texas Stars are supporting the home team in more ways than one.

The front office is headed to D-town to cheer on the @DallasStars in Game 6! ⭐️



Let’s go boys! pic.twitter.com/M0QvMrd5H7 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) May 13, 2022

Can the Stars win an elimination game on home ice? We’ll soon find out.