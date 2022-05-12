 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: 40, Not 60

The Stars put forth a 40 minute effort last night, but that clearly was not enough. Plus, playoff updates, a mock draft, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Calgary Flames - Game Five Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Heading into last night, whichever team scored first between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames went on to win the game. But thanks to a late game collapse by the Stars, that streak was broken in Game 5:

“They took it to another level, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We stayed with them for two periods, obviously. They cranked it up in the third period... they went up here, and we just kind of stayed here. We just couldn’t get going.”

A running theme all season long, the Stars’ failure to not play hard the full 60 minutes put them down 3-2 in the series. On Friday, Stars fans will either see their team push a Game 7 or watch their final game of the season:

“We’re going to go home, we’ve always been a good home team this year,” [Jason] Robertson said. “It’s unfortunate that we lose the game in the third period, but there are some positives to build off and we’ll have to use those for next game.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf offers his thoughts on last night’s game and what it means for Game 6:

And here’s Matt DeFranks’ take:

Around the League

Turns out the Colorado-Nashville series was not just the only sweep, but the only series not to go to six:

As for the upcoming games, there’s arguably no bigger spotlight than on the Edmonton Oilers:

They’ll have to survive Game 6 without Darnell Nurse, however:

ICYMI, the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils won the NHL Draft Lottery. Here’s how The Athletic crew sees the first half of Round 1 shaking out:

I had to see these graphics and so I’m subjecting their horror onto you. Sorry:

Finally, might we be seeing NHL’s first female coach sooner rather than later?

