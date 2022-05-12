Dallas Stars Daily Links: 40, Not 60

Heading into last night, whichever team scored first between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames went on to win the game. But thanks to a late game collapse by the Stars, that streak was broken in Game 5:

“They took it to another level, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We stayed with them for two periods, obviously. They cranked it up in the third period... they went up here, and we just kind of stayed here. We just couldn’t get going.”

A running theme all season long, the Stars’ failure to not play hard the full 60 minutes put them down 3-2 in the series. On Friday, Stars fans will either see their team push a Game 7 or watch their final game of the season:

“We’re going to go home, we’ve always been a good home team this year,” [Jason] Robertson said. “It’s unfortunate that we lose the game in the third period, but there are some positives to build off and we’ll have to use those for next game.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf offers his thoughts on last night’s game and what it means for Game 6:

After third-period collapse in Calgary, Stars’ season pushed to brink against Flames https://t.co/3JxTfq7qem — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) May 12, 2022

And here’s Matt DeFranks’ take:

Stars’ season-long issues with late leads, power play highlighted in Game 5 loss to Flames @MDeFranks | #TexasHockeyhttps://t.co/iwSfqu9jCn — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) May 12, 2022

Around the League

Turns out the Colorado-Nashville series was not just the only sweep, but the only series not to go to six:

As for the upcoming games, there’s arguably no bigger spotlight than on the Edmonton Oilers:

The Oilers find themselves one loss away from having their season ended early.



A lack of killer instinct and an inability to start games with a sense of urgency has been a detriment to their playoff run, writes @Proteautype:https://t.co/Iz3p44OXev — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 11, 2022

They’ll have to survive Game 6 without Darnell Nurse, however:

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game for Head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault. https://t.co/w6UdQQKznD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2022

ICYMI, the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils won the NHL Draft Lottery. Here’s how The Athletic crew sees the first half of Round 1 shaking out:

The lottery balls have fallen into place, and the top of the NHL Draft order is set.



To get an idea of how things could play out, The Athletic’s NHL writers made picks for every lottery team.@coreypronman audits the picks, with input from NHL scouts ⤵️https://t.co/tKUt3MHPNy — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 11, 2022

I had to see these graphics and so I’m subjecting their horror onto you. Sorry:

Absolutely loved helping to create this Stanley Cup Playoffs beard project with @timjkavanagh, @lukeknox and the ESPN graphics team. Enjoy this one, folks! #NHL https://t.co/02PaQo6j9u — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 11, 2022

Finally, might we be seeing NHL’s first female coach sooner rather than later?