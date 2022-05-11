Dallas Stars Daily Links: How Dallas Can Take The Advantage Against Calgary

The Dallas Stars have overcome plenty of problems during their Round 1 series with the Calgary Flames, but Jason Robertson’s four-game goal drought is still out there.

It’s an unexpected dilemma for the 22-year-old forward, whose 41-goal regular season may be the reason the Stars made the postseason in the first place. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks examined the issue in his latest article:

During Game 4, Stars coach Rick Bowness shuffled the lines in the third period, which included breaking up the top line of Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. After the game, Bowness said the Stars were “trying to free up Robo a little bit. He’s struggling, there’s no question.” On Tuesday afternoon, before the team’s flight to Calgary, Bowness said to expect that the top line be broken up for Game 5.

What will it take to reboot Robo? He’s working on it, too:

...“It’s going to be a lot tighter and it’s playoffs. All I can do now is re-watch what I did and have my teammates to help support me and the coaches to tell me what to do better.” [Robertson said]... “You go through, for whatever reason, a slump or a matchup or a low-scoring series and you don’t produce and you want to produce more,” [linemate Joe] Pavelski said. “So things get looked at certain ways. At the end of the day, you’ve got to work to get your opportunities and produce when you can. Ultimately, it comes down to wins, so you’ve got to help the team some way to come out on top that night.”

