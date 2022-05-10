Dallas Stars Daily Links: Oettinger Appreciation Thread

Let’s not talk about last night’s game right away. Or, at least, let’s only talk about the positive: Jake Oettinger is really good at hockey — the Stars’ netminder leads all goalies this postseason with a .960 SV%.

He’s also the second youngest goaltender (youngest starter), and outside of some relief efforts in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, this is his first professional playoff experience. And he’s loving every minute of it:

“This is what it’s all about, it’s playoff hockey,” Oettinger said. “When I was younger, every night was playoff hockey, so being in the position I’m in now is what I’ve been preparing my whole life for.”

As a first round draft pick in 2017, expectations were always high for Oettinger. But he didn’t turn into a playoff superstar overnight — a big influence on his game has been the wealth of goaltending experience already on the roster when he first arrived in Texas:

“He’s been around guys like Anton [Khudobin] and seeing [Braden] Holtby’s work ethic and being around guys like [Ben Bishop], he’s kind of come into the perfect environment. He’s done a great job,” [Tyler] Seguin said.

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Okay, elephant in the room: Dallas lost badly last night, and Rick Bowness was not happy.

Game 5 will be on Wednesday, and it’ll be a little earlier than the others in Calgary:

The start time for Game 5 against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday has been set for 8:30pm CT and will be televised on @BallySportsSW and @ESPN.



: https://t.co/rEiVIi3NNt#OneStateOneTeam | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/0wK7eeWs8k — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 10, 2022

Around the League

Some consolation for Dallas: at least 6/8 of the playoff series will be going to 6 games.

That game featured two of this year’s Norris Trophy finalists, with Cale Makar and Roman Josi getting the nod alongside Victor Hedman:

Tonight is the NHL Draft Lottery — Down Goes Brown gives his annual “power rankings:”

We're one night away. Let's work through all the potential chaos, comedy and conspiracies in my annual NHL draft lottery power rankings.https://t.co/IADCS9RXNR pic.twitter.com/rN90yGa9BT — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 9, 2022

In a very unexpected announcement, the New York Islanders fired Barry Trotz yesterday:

#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 9, 2022

It was certainly, err, a choice they made:

Barry Trotz’s tenure with the Islanders can only be considered a resounding success, and he’ll leave Long Island with his reputation as one of the game’s best head coaches firmly intact.



This begs the question: Why did the team fire him?



✍️ @KKurzNHL

https://t.co/Mg02fQ6L51 pic.twitter.com/ag5pni0wnF — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 9, 2022

The question now, of course, is where does he end up?

.@mikeystephens81’s Top 3 potential destinations for Barry Trotz: https://t.co/Q8Ai6Y7tkf — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 9, 2022

Speaking of firings, Pierre McGuire’s time with the Ottawa Senators has come to a quick end: