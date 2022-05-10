Dallas Stars Daily Links: Oettinger Appreciation Thread

Let’s not talk about last night’s game right away. Or, at least, let’s only talk about the positive: Jake Oettinger is really good at hockey — the Stars’ netminder leads all goalies this postseason with a .960 SV%.
He’s also the second youngest goaltender (youngest starter), and outside of some relief efforts in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, this is his first professional playoff experience. And he’s loving every minute of it:
“This is what it’s all about, it’s playoff hockey,” Oettinger said. “When I was younger, every night was playoff hockey, so being in the position I’m in now is what I’ve been preparing my whole life for.”
As a first round draft pick in 2017, expectations were always high for Oettinger. But he didn’t turn into a playoff superstar overnight — a big influence on his game has been the wealth of goaltending experience already on the roster when he first arrived in Texas:
“He’s been around guys like Anton [Khudobin] and seeing [Braden] Holtby’s work ethic and being around guys like [Ben Bishop], he’s kind of come into the perfect environment. He’s done a great job,” [Tyler] Seguin said.
Stars Stories
Okay, elephant in the room: Dallas lost badly last night, and Rick Bowness was not happy.
Brutally honest words from Coach tonight.@DallasStars | #OneStateOneTeam | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/KrjRk4ntq6— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 10, 2022
Game 5 will be on Wednesday, and it’ll be a little earlier than the others in Calgary:
The start time for Game 5 against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday has been set for 8:30pm CT and will be televised on @BallySportsSW and @ESPN.— x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 10, 2022
Around the League
Some consolation for Dallas: at least 6/8 of the playoff series will be going to 6 games.
- It took overtime, but the Florida Panthers were able to tied the series against the Washington Capitals with a 3-2 win. [Japers’ Rink]
- And you thought Dallas played bad — the New York Rangers are facing elimination after a 7-2 blowout by the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]
- Finally, we have our sole sweep of the first round, as the Colorado Avalanche took out the Nashville Predators 5-3. [Mile High Hockey]
That game featured two of this year’s Norris Trophy finalists, with Cale Makar and Roman Josi getting the nod alongside Victor Hedman:
Victor Hedman (@TBLightning), Roman Josi (@PredsNHL) and Cale Makar (@Avalanche) are the three finalists for the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy. #NHLAwards #NHLStats: https://t.co/2QeoUrEkek pic.twitter.com/x5lOD3gaA2— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 9, 2022
Tonight is the NHL Draft Lottery — Down Goes Brown gives his annual “power rankings:”
We're one night away. Let's work through all the potential chaos, comedy and conspiracies in my annual NHL draft lottery power rankings.https://t.co/IADCS9RXNR pic.twitter.com/rN90yGa9BT— Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 9, 2022
In a very unexpected announcement, the New York Islanders fired Barry Trotz yesterday:
#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 9, 2022
It was certainly, err, a choice they made:
Barry Trotz’s tenure with the Islanders can only be considered a resounding success, and he’ll leave Long Island with his reputation as one of the game’s best head coaches firmly intact.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 9, 2022
This begs the question: Why did the team fire him?
The question now, of course, is where does he end up?
.@mikeystephens81’s Top 3 potential destinations for Barry Trotz: https://t.co/Q8Ai6Y7tkf— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) May 9, 2022
Speaking of firings, Pierre McGuire’s time with the Ottawa Senators has come to a quick end:
The Ottawa Senators fired senior vice-president of player development Pierre McGuire on Monday after one season with the club, Sportsnet can confirm.https://t.co/Rm088yULPg— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2022
