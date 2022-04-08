 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Steal a Point In Loss to Toronto

A pair of game-tying goals in the third helped force overtime in a game Dallas seemed destined to lose. Plus, Ringo is the best mascot, Doug Wilson steps down, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs walked all over the Dallas Stars last night for two periods. Across the whole game, the Stars were outshot 41-18, giving up a 30+ scoring chances, and never held a lead.

By all accounts, Dallas should have lost in regulation. Yet somehow, they managed to force the game into overtime, ultimately losing 4-3:

“That’s a huge point for us with where we are, so we’ll take that and move on,” defenseman John Klingberg said.

After getting dominated in the faceoff circle for two periods, the Stars finally began to win some in the third, which helped cut down time in the defensive zone. The offense picked up as well, the Stars refusing to give up:

“The vibe in the locker room, the mentality we have [is that] we’re never out of it,” said [Scott] Wedgewood. “Regardless of shot counts or things like that, I’ve just always found that we find a way to get something generated. Whether it takes 60 minutes or not, they’re still looking and they’re not going to give up.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf takes a look at some of the more interesting “highlights” from last night’s loss:

Meanwhile, in Cedar Park:

Around the League

The Central as a whole didn’t do so hot last night:

Back to Chicago briefly — now that he’s officially retired, the Blackhawks are retiring Marian Hossa’s jersey:

Is Esa Lindell the Lady Byng frontrunner? Greg Wyshynski thinks so in his final NHL Awards watch:

The OHL has suspended the Niagara IceDogs’ general manager and head coach:

The NCAA Championship is set, with Denver squaring off against Minnesota State:

Finally, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager of the San Jose Sharks after 19 seasons:

Loading comments...