Dallas Stars Daily Links: Second Line Shines in 3-2 Win Over Islanders

Have the Stars finally found the solution for the team’s scoring depth woes? Plus, continued powerplay woes, NHL Awards watch, and more.

By Tyler Mair
New York Islanders v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Normally for the Dallas Stars, it’s their top forward line that saves the day. But in last night’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders, it was the Stars’ second line that shined brightest.

Head coach Rick Bowness moved Jamie Benn from center back to the wing alongside Tyler Seguin. Marian Studenic slotted alongside them and put in perhaps his best game as a Star, notching his first goal in Victory Green:

“I really appreciate the chance when I have the opportunity to play with them because they are both great players,” Studenic said. “It makes it easier for me, too, because they’ve been in the league for such a long time, so it helps me out, for sure.”

Seguin also made it on the scoreboard, notching his 20th of the season. With 42 points (4th on the team), the Stars’ veteran has quietly had a nice bounce back from extended injury:

“You just go play, focus on your game,” Seguin said. “Especially as of late, it’s kind of been everywhere, and that’s not my place or job. I just have to go out there and do my job. I didn’t like certain plays I made in Seattle and wanted to respond tonight, especially personally, and I think our line did a good job.”

You can read more about last night’s win from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Even in a win, the Stars’ power play continues to struggle:

So this was pretty cool:

