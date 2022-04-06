Dallas Stars Daily Links: Second Line Shines in 3-2 Win Over Islanders

Normally for the Dallas Stars, it’s their top forward line that saves the day. But in last night’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders, it was the Stars’ second line that shined brightest.

Head coach Rick Bowness moved Jamie Benn from center back to the wing alongside Tyler Seguin. Marian Studenic slotted alongside them and put in perhaps his best game as a Star, notching his first goal in Victory Green:

“I really appreciate the chance when I have the opportunity to play with them because they are both great players,” Studenic said. “It makes it easier for me, too, because they’ve been in the league for such a long time, so it helps me out, for sure.”

Seguin also made it on the scoreboard, notching his 20th of the season. With 42 points (4th on the team), the Stars’ veteran has quietly had a nice bounce back from extended injury:

“You just go play, focus on your game,” Seguin said. “Especially as of late, it’s kind of been everywhere, and that’s not my place or job. I just have to go out there and do my job. I didn’t like certain plays I made in Seattle and wanted to respond tonight, especially personally, and I think our line did a good job.”

You can read more about last night’s win from Saad Yousuf here.

Stars Stories

Even in a win, the Stars’ power play continues to struggle:

Injury updates on Peterson, Gurianov, Lindell, Hakanpaa, Faksa, plus a little on the power play and the Stars' travel issues. https://t.co/9oDr4AXlBG — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) April 6, 2022

So this was pretty cool:

A puck drop that's outta this world



Thank you, @NASA Flight Director Paul Konyha, for dropping the puck and launching us into tonight's game!@NASA_Johnson | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/8tWTZsp0sR — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 6, 2022

Around the League

It was a crazy Tuesday night in the NHL, and the Central was no exception:

Dom Luszczyszyn continues to make people mad with his latest NHL Awards watch:

There is some healthy competition at the top, but the Hart Trophy is still very much Auston Matthews’ to lose.@domluszczyszyn takes a look at how the awards race stacks up ⤵️https://t.co/exlokPEohP — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) April 5, 2022

He may not be a Norris Trophy contender these days, but Erik Karlsson is still striving for greatness:

The trophies and historic comparisons have been replaced by skeptical looks. But Erik Karlsson, once considered the game's most dominant defenceman, still believes he has greatness in him.



And he doesn’t care who agrees.



A Big Read, by @SachdevaSonny.https://t.co/QpMMl7wvI5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2022

As expected, Jokerit Helsinki and Dinamo Riga are pulling out of the KHL due to the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Jokerit Helsinki (@jokerithc) and Dinamo Riga (@hcDINAMORIGA) have officially withdrawn from the KHL ahead of the 2022-23 season: https://t.co/9E0DMJpsAE — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 5, 2022

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes will be out the rest of the season with an MCL sprain:

Finally, Elliotte Friedman discusses the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Rick Bowness’ (and others’) contract status, and more in his latest 32 Thoughts: