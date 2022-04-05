 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: How Do The Stars Fix The Power Play?

Once again, special teams broke down at a bad time. How can the Stars recoup? Plus, Auston Matthews on a tear, Carey Price back on the ice, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken Photo by Abbie Parr/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars looked drained and road-weary during Sunday’s disheartening loss in the Emerald City. But that 4-1 defeat by the Seattle Kraken pointed up a recurring problem with their special teams.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks went back to this well for his latest article, because let’s face it, it’s not old news if it keeps making news:

On Sunday, the Stars went 0 for 3 on the power play, which can normally be chalked up to an off night. But this was much worse.

Dallas was outshot by the Seattle penalty kill, 6-0. They allowed a short-handed goal to Jared McCann when Ryan Suter vacated the left flank. The Stars were chasing the puck more often than not, and even surrendered a pair more of odd-man rushes and a between-the-legs shot attempt from Jamie Oleksiak...

The Stars power play is now 1 for its last 16, with the only goal coming from Suter on Thursday night in Anaheim, when he swatted a loose puck past John Gibson.

So who could help the first unit get going again? There are options, and then there are the only options that are probably under consideration:

If [Esa] Lindell (upper body) and Jani Hakanpää (hit in the face with a puck during warmup on Sunday) remain unavailable, then [Thomas] Harley stays in the Stars lineup. Being an offensive defenseman and running a power play is his specialty and the Stars don’t have anything to lose by trying him there, especially after Sunday’s performance.

Dallas also needs to find a fifth player to go on its top unit. The entire top line (Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and [Joe] Pavelski) plus [John] Klingberg have produced on that unit, but the fifth member has rotated. It began with Alexander Radulov, shifted to Tyler Seguin, was [Miro] Heiskanen last week and the Stars tried [Jamie] Benn there late Sunday.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf has some thoughts about the recent road trip, and they’re at The Athletic now.

Meanwhile, the Stars...NASA Night...get it?

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The #MDK was pretty quiet last night, except for the Central-on-Central violence wrought in the St. Louis Blues’ 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

How consistent has DoPS been this year? You decide.

You may not have heard (or spend a lot of time following Toronto Maple Leafs media), but this Auston Matthews fellow is on a bit of a tear right now.

And he’s in predictably notable company.

Meanwhile, is Carey Price’s long, difficult hiatus about to end? He’s been spotted practicing with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Anaheim Ducks will lose their longtime captain at the end of the season.

And it was pretty easy to see this coming, but this does give Chicago Blackhawks fans something to smile about.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

You have your mission. Get to it.

Finally

Just a reminder that this happened – and there’s never an overdose of Captain America. Enjoy.

