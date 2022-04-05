The Dallas Stars looked drained and road-weary during Sunday’s disheartening loss in the Emerald City. But that 4-1 defeat by the Seattle Kraken pointed up a recurring problem with their special teams.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks went back to this well for his latest article, because let’s face it, it’s not old news if it keeps making news:

On Sunday, the Stars went 0 for 3 on the power play, which can normally be chalked up to an off night. But this was much worse. Dallas was outshot by the Seattle penalty kill, 6-0. They allowed a short-handed goal to Jared McCann when Ryan Suter vacated the left flank. The Stars were chasing the puck more often than not, and even surrendered a pair more of odd-man rushes and a between-the-legs shot attempt from Jamie Oleksiak... The Stars power play is now 1 for its last 16, with the only goal coming from Suter on Thursday night in Anaheim, when he swatted a loose puck past John Gibson.

So who could help the first unit get going again? There are options, and then there are the only options that are probably under consideration:

If [Esa] Lindell (upper body) and Jani Hakanpää (hit in the face with a puck during warmup on Sunday) remain unavailable, then [Thomas] Harley stays in the Stars lineup. Being an offensive defenseman and running a power play is his specialty and the Stars don’t have anything to lose by trying him there, especially after Sunday’s performance. Dallas also needs to find a fifth player to go on its top unit. The entire top line (Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and [Joe] Pavelski) plus [John] Klingberg have produced on that unit, but the fifth member has rotated. It began with Alexander Radulov, shifted to Tyler Seguin, was [Miro] Heiskanen last week and the Stars tried [Jamie] Benn there late Sunday.

Matt has more.

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf has some thoughts about the recent road trip, and they’re at The Athletic now.

A few days ago, there were 2.7 seconds left left in the first period. Stars pulled the goalie and Jason Robertson scored the goal.



In 2015, there were 2.7 seconds left in the first period. Stars pulled the goalie, Jamie Benn delivered



27 observations: https://t.co/jAdtE3olby pic.twitter.com/QTzdX35ilt — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Stars...NASA Night...get it?

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The #MDK was pretty quiet last night, except for the Central-on-Central violence wrought in the St. Louis Blues’ 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

A four goal second period? You betcha! @Justin03 has all your highlights here. #stlblues #recap hashtag more hashtags https://t.co/8ksai7xavF — St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime) April 5, 2022

How consistent has DoPS been this year? You decide.

Arizona’s Nick Ritchie has been suspended for one game for Slashing Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk. https://t.co/CSClJHXiJ1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 3, 2022

You may not have heard (or spend a lot of time following Toronto Maple Leafs media), but this Auston Matthews fellow is on a bit of a tear right now.

Franchise record = tied



Auston Matthews scored his 54th goal of the season to equal Rick Vaive for the most in a season in @MapleLeafs history.@AM34's also became the fifth player in club history to post 4+ hat tricks in a season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/70OjHtlwzW https://t.co/eGFPlXhJKU — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2022

And he’s in predictably notable company.

And just like that, Auston Matthews has the most goals in a season by any NHL player in a decade (Steven Stamkos: 60 in 2011-12).@AM34 is now on pace for 65 goals in 2021-22 -- will he get there?#NHLStats: https://t.co/70OjHtlwzW pic.twitter.com/KudQmHULtD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, is Carey Price’s long, difficult hiatus about to end? He’s been spotted practicing with the Montreal Canadiens.

Practice about to start at the Bell Centre. Carey Price participating. pic.twitter.com/HI41mG4Uok — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 4, 2022

The Anaheim Ducks will lose their longtime captain at the end of the season.

The Anaheim Ducks announced that captain Ryan Getzlaf will officially retire at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season.https://t.co/6yrWBBV5Im — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 5, 2022

And it was pretty easy to see this coming, but this does give Chicago Blackhawks fans something to smile about.

Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, the club said Tuesday, allowing him to officially retire as a member of the team he won three Stanley Cups with throughout his Hall of Fame career.https://t.co/5cXm7n1aoh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Finally

Just a reminder that this happened – and there’s never an overdose of Captain America. Enjoy.