Dallas Stars Daily Links: Moving On

The Dallas Stars blew a 3-0 lead last night to the Arizona Coyotes, ultimately falling 4-3 in overtime to one of the worst teams in the NHL.

But making it to overtime secured Dallas a playoff spot, so while head coach Rick Bowness was happy to move on:

“Different ending tonight,” Bowness said about the third period. “That’s just self-inflicted. I don’t know, the guys just stopped thinking... You know what? You move on. We’ll get ready for the playoffs. … Most important thing is that we’re in the playoffs and we move on.”

Of course, blowing late leads — and losing against vastly inferior competition — has been a recurring theme this season. But Bowness does not see it as an issue, or at least is unwilling to discuss it:

A follow-up question was asked: “This has been a pattern throughout the season — ” “Nope, no, different reasons,” Bowness said. “Just different reasons we lost those games. No big deal.” “You said there were different reasons throughout the season — ” “Those games are long gone,” Bowness said. “I’m not even worried about those games. I’m not. We addressed it. We’re one of the best teams in the league at coming from behind in the third period. Stuff happens, you move on.”

Stars Stories

Here’s Rick Bowness’ press conference in full:

'Most important thing is we’re in the playoffs' https://t.co/HvCaGRX7XN via @NHL — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) April 28, 2022

And here’s captain Jamie Benn in an interview about the upcoming postseason:

"We're a pretty damn good team"



The Captain wants the guys to focus hard on this last game of the season and push forward through the playoffs!@DallasStars | @Meesh_McMahon | #TexasHockey on BSSW Extra pic.twitter.com/ZOE6X1rBxY — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) April 28, 2022

After a brief flirtation with “Will they make the playoffs?” the Stars are back to “Who will they play in the playoffs?”

Avalanche or Flames? What to expect from the Dallas Stars’ potential playoff opponents | @MDeFranks #TexasHockey https://t.co/mr2U2XiqAG — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) April 28, 2022

Around the League

A couple other Central teams took the ice last night in what was a rather quiet night overall:

The Coyotes win did matter, however, in securing top lottery odds for the Montreal Canadiens:

The 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens are the fourth team to finish in last place the season after going to the Stanley Cup Final.



2021-22 Canadiens

2002-03 Hurricanes

1937-38 Blackhawks

1924-25 Canadiens pic.twitter.com/JQdUG3PIoO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2022

Does St. Louis stay on as head coach? Elliotte Friedman excerpts his interview with the Canadiens’ head coach in his latest 32 Thoughts:

In this edition of 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC shares a heart-wrenching story out of B.C., talks to Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis about his coaching philosophy and checks in on other news around the league.



Presented by: @GMCcanada.https://t.co/y0hhW21sfA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2022

Speaking of drafts...

The CHL has announced it will ban all Russian and Belarusian players from the upcoming important draft following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. @mikeystephens81 has more: https://t.co/ZlCqrBKEfK — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 27, 2022

Stars general manager Jim Nill goes on the record regarding his stance on the shootout in Pierre Lebrun’s latest piece:

Is it time to eliminate the shootout? To extend 3 on 3 overtime? I canvassed NHL GMs on the matter.

Here's what I would argue, it's at least time for NHL and NHLPA stake-holders to have a serious discussion about it. My latest:https://t.co/1Zn3THyE7g — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 28, 2022

Finally, Greg Wyshynski ranks his order of players who “need” a Stanley Cup, with two Stars players in the top tier: