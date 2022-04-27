Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Look To Close The Deal After Big Win Against Vegas

First, the lede: This is how the Dallas Stars can punch their Stanley Cup playoffs ticket as early as tonight.

The @DallasStars can become the 16th and final team to clinch a berth in the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs tonight.

Now, about last night: After getting a big win the hard way against the Vegas Golden Knights, is it finally time to believe the hype? Can the Victory Green Gang grab that 16th and final brass ring tonight?

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf documented last night’s crucial win in his latest article. Jason Robertson, typically modest, had this to say about his two-goal night:

“For me, it’s just playing my game, playing the game they all preach me to do,” Robertson said. “I have the luxury of having elite players around me that allow me to do that. It’s just playing hockey, right? I have guys on my team who are very supportive of everyone and very encouraging. We have a lot of leaders in this locker room. I’m grateful for them.”... “...I’m just trying to play hockey. I definitely couldn’t have gotten there without guys setting me up. Even (John) Klingberg (tonight), great find. It’s just playing hockey. Like I said, I have the luxury of being on one of the top lines of this year. You look at my other linemates, they’re putting up that amount of goals, too, so it’s a team effort.”

Yet for every easily confirmed value like Robo, there’s an equal and opposite controversy – like, say, the skills sequence:

The Stars’ shootout order went like this: Robertson, [Tyler] Seguin, [Joe] Pavelski, [Roope] Hintz, Radek Faksa, Vlad Namestnikov and [Miro] Heiskanen. Why did [head coach Rick] Bowness elect to go with Faksa after the expected top four instead of guys such as Heiskanen, Jamie Benn or Denis Gurianov? “You try it,” Bowness said. “We told him what to expect, sometimes you’ve got to throw a surprise at them. It didn’t work. … You like to throw some guys out there, but they hadn’t played much in the last 10 minutes. Sometimes, man, you just — you throw Miro out there and he scores. You’re going to predict that? There’s no steadfast guy, he’s going to score or he’s the guy. You take some gambles sometimes. Anybody see (Jacob Peterson) score in that shootout goal when he did in Chicago? Takes some gambles.”

But before you go, take a moment to relive this sequence between two draft classmates.

The magic number is ONE.



The @DallasStars take a thriller in the shootout!

Stars Stuff

Remember that NHL Draft from five years ago?

How about that 2017 draft?



Robertson, Oettinger, and Heiskanen lead the way in a thrilling win over Vegas.



Robertson, Oettinger, and Heiskanen lead the way in a thrilling win over Vegas.

In that case, you probably remember this, too.

Fun Fact: The ONLY time in Dallas Stars history the team has traded up in the 1st round of the draft to select a particular player was in 2017.

The player selected was Jake Oettinger — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) April 27, 2022

So, is this guy your No. 1 postseason goaltender, or what?

Otter says the crowd plays a huge factor in a big win like that, and they need to keep showing up!

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

You mean there were other games last night? Well, I s’pose....

About that Yotes win: The Antoine Roussel content is vintage.

check out the wheels on Rooster.

About that Preds loss: A serious, or even lingering, injury to their No. 1 netminder is potentially devastating for Smashville’s postseason.

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes did not provide an update on Juuse Saros' status after the star goaltender left Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an apparent injury.

We interrupt this section for a quick summing-up by Greg Wyshynski:

So the @GoldenKnights have to win at Chicago and St. Louis and have the @DallasStars lose to Arizona and Anaheim on home ice in regulation.

Auston Matthews has hit another milestone.

Matthews, who snapped a five-game goal drought, is the first player to score 60 times in a campaign since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12

And Tyler Seguin gets just a bit of Masterton Trophy love from Dan Rosen in his latest Over the Boards post.

In other news, let’s check in on Miro Heiskanen, Top 5 Defensive Defenseman.

Norris Trophy talk is usually dominated by elite offensive D. But what about the NHL’s best *defensive* blue liners?



Norris Trophy talk is usually dominated by elite offensive D. But what about the NHL's best *defensive* blue liners? Here's the NHL's best shutdown defensemen this season:

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Remember that other decisive game from last night? The Texas Stars came home happy after finishing the job against the Manitoba Moose, 4-2.

We've officially clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs!



We've officially clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs!

That said, Stephen Meserve reminds us that regular-season records have consequences.

Texas Stars Will Not Get a Home Game in Round 1 of the Playoffs

Finally

If you’ve been to a Stars game since 1996, you’ve probably seen Matt “May” Day in one awesome costume or another. Here’s how the team honored this superfan last night. Enjoy.