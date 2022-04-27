 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Look To Close The Deal After Big Win Against Vegas

With two games remaining, the Stars need one point to catch the last train to the playoffs. Plus, the Texas Stars have punched their ticket, Auston Matthews makes history (again), and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: APR 26 Golden Knights at Stars
Someone please check on Logan Thompson, who didn’t deserve any of this.
First, the lede: This is how the Dallas Stars can punch their Stanley Cup playoffs ticket as early as tonight.

Now, about last night: After getting a big win the hard way against the Vegas Golden Knights, is it finally time to believe the hype? Can the Victory Green Gang grab that 16th and final brass ring tonight?

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf documented last night’s crucial win in his latest article. Jason Robertson, typically modest, had this to say about his two-goal night:

“For me, it’s just playing my game, playing the game they all preach me to do,” Robertson said. “I have the luxury of having elite players around me that allow me to do that. It’s just playing hockey, right? I have guys on my team who are very supportive of everyone and very encouraging. We have a lot of leaders in this locker room. I’m grateful for them.”...

“...I’m just trying to play hockey. I definitely couldn’t have gotten there without guys setting me up. Even (John) Klingberg (tonight), great find. It’s just playing hockey. Like I said, I have the luxury of being on one of the top lines of this year. You look at my other linemates, they’re putting up that amount of goals, too, so it’s a team effort.”

Yet for every easily confirmed value like Robo, there’s an equal and opposite controversy – like, say, the skills sequence:

The Stars’ shootout order went like this: Robertson, [Tyler] Seguin, [Joe] Pavelski, [Roope] Hintz, Radek Faksa, Vlad Namestnikov and [Miro] Heiskanen. Why did [head coach Rick] Bowness elect to go with Faksa after the expected top four instead of guys such as Heiskanen, Jamie Benn or Denis Gurianov?

“You try it,” Bowness said. “We told him what to expect, sometimes you’ve got to throw a surprise at them. It didn’t work. … You like to throw some guys out there, but they hadn’t played much in the last 10 minutes. Sometimes, man, you just — you throw Miro out there and he scores. You’re going to predict that? There’s no steadfast guy, he’s going to score or he’s the guy. You take some gambles sometimes. Anybody see (Jacob Peterson) score in that shootout goal when he did in Chicago? Takes some gambles.”

But before you go, take a moment to relive this sequence between two draft classmates.

Stars Stuff

Remember that NHL Draft from five years ago?

In that case, you probably remember this, too.

So, is this guy your No. 1 postseason goaltender, or what?

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

You mean there were other games last night? Well, I s’pose....

About that Yotes win: The Antoine Roussel content is vintage.

About that Preds loss: A serious, or even lingering, injury to their No. 1 netminder is potentially devastating for Smashville’s postseason.

We interrupt this section for a quick summing-up by Greg Wyshynski:

Auston Matthews has hit another milestone.

And Tyler Seguin gets just a bit of Masterton Trophy love from Dan Rosen in his latest Over the Boards post.

In other news, let’s check in on Miro Heiskanen, Top 5 Defensive Defenseman.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Remember that other decisive game from last night? The Texas Stars came home happy after finishing the job against the Manitoba Moose, 4-2.

That said, Stephen Meserve reminds us that regular-season records have consequences.

Finally

If you’ve been to a Stars game since 1996, you’ve probably seen Matt “May” Day in one awesome costume or another. Here’s how the team honored this superfan last night. Enjoy.

