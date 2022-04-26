Unclinched: Stars Win in a Shootout Against Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars hosted the Vegas Golden Knights for a quiet, staid night of hockey in Texas.

Just kidding. With every bubble team in the West hinged on the outcome of this game, this had wider implications than just the second wild card spot.

A look at how much in the western conference is riding on the result of Stars-Golden Knights pic.twitter.com/HaL6OPywOh — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 27, 2022

With more eyes than usual trained on Texas tonight, the Stars had their work cut out for them in a Golden Knights team that also had everything to lose.

First Period

Neither team is going quietly into that good night.

Shortly after Stars twitter began begging the Stars to score, Luke Glendening did in fact score a goal.

Into his own net.

What made the goal truly frustrating is that it looked like, without intervention, Jake Oettinger would have made the save. Unfortunately, he had Glendening to assist. A turnover by the Stars at center ice lead to a rush for William Carrier, who tried a centering pass to Chandler StephensonTurnover at center ice leads to a rush, William Carrier tried a centering pass to Chandler Stephenson, puck went in instead off Glendening.

William Carrier gets his 9th goal of the season and puts the @GoldenKnights up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/2i3GdHUsUG — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM West (@ATTSportsNetRMW) April 27, 2022

Shots: Dallas 8, Vegas 8

Goals: Dallas 0, Vegas 1

Second Period

Listen, the second period was a lot of two evenly matched teams skating back and forth with varying attempts at scoring but what really matters is that Jason Robertson scored his first of the night, and all of hockey twitter celebrated.

Jason Robertson just unpeeling the orange here pic.twitter.com/sRKli5x9DL — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) April 27, 2022

I've posted this before but it's worth another go around pic.twitter.com/pod4UQfD7s — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 27, 2022

If you did not know Jason Robertson is very good at hockey, now you know. pic.twitter.com/DzaqOdtZPw — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 27, 2022

Brayden McNabb: I got him



Narrator: he did not have him pic.twitter.com/MtyX6zSCNz — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 27, 2022

lmao i love Jason Robertson pic.twitter.com/lTbwE69IXv — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 27, 2022

Vegas later dodged a bullet on a Hintz-Robertson 2-on-1.

And then what happened? Chandler Stephenson got the go ahead on a power play due to a Glendening penalty. There were four seconds left in the period.

Chandler Stephenson puts the @GoldenKnights up again with his 21st goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/w8mpmKGa4C — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM West (@ATTSportsNetRMW) April 27, 2022

[yikes in hockey] — captain (@comealongphil) April 27, 2022

Shots: Dallas 18, Vegas 20

Goals: Dallas 1, Vegas 2

Third Period

Robertson scored his second of the game and his fortieth of the season on a tip in from John Klingberg.

John Klingberg shot the puck. Jason Robertson finished the job. pic.twitter.com/ZrKPR0d9bg — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 27, 2022

Jason Robertson is the 4th player in Dallas Stars history to score 40 goals in a season. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/i2vgrNO4ys — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 27, 2022

Oettinger saved the Stars bacon in the third with a big save when Evgenii Dadonov and William Karlsson had a 2-on-1 against Ryan Suter.

And also this one:

Talk about a timely glove save from Jake Oettinger. Game still knotted 2-2. pic.twitter.com/Dv5CWAgYkF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 27, 2022

The good part is, should the Stars actually clinch the playoff spot, Oettinger does in fact seem playoff ready.

Roope Hintz and Jack Eichel had matching minors late in the third in a scuffle in front of Vegas’s net, but nothing came of the 4-on-4, the Stars would rather play 3-on-3.

Shots: Dallas 28, Vegas 34

Goals: Dallas 2, Vegas 2

Overtime/Shootout

Robertson, Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen began overtime for Dallas.

Hintz got tripped a few minutes in, but wasn’t given a call. The best scoring chance they had was right after this, when Robertson made a great defensive play and Hintz had the opportunity to score on a breakaway. Unfortunately: Thompson on the other end.

Vladislav Namestnikov lost an edge on a breakaway and ran into Thompson, pinching Thompson’s leg between him and the goal post. The goaltending situation in Vegas is pretty dire right now, with Robin Lehner out with season-ending surgery. Thompson took a few minutes to get his feet back under him, but played the rest of overtime and the shootout.

In a seven round shootout, Rick Bowness had Radek Faksa and Namestnikov shoot before Miro Heiskanen, for reasons that are unclear at this juncture. Heiskanen scored the only goal in the shootout and the Stars’ playoff chances live another day.

Their magic number is now one, with the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks coming up on Wednesday and Friday.